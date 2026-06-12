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TL;DR

Deribit analysis says crypto options markets are flashing defensive signals as Bitcoin consolidates near key support.

The report points to BTC put buying, call selling, negative volatility risk premium, and short-dated bearish skew.

Ethereum volatility has also caught up to Bitcoin, with ETH’s realized volatility rising sharply after a move toward $1,520.

The analysis does not guarantee further downside, but it shows traders are paying close attention to near-term risk.

Bitcoin options traders are leaning defensive as the wider crypto market struggles to regain momentum, according to a new Deribit Insights analysis from Imran Lakha.

The report, titled “Crypto in Freefall: Options Markets Reflect Structural Breakdown,” argues that the options market is no longer just reacting to short-term volatility. Instead, several indicators suggest traders are actively hedging against further downside, particularly in the front end of the Bitcoin options curve.

For Bitcoin, Deribit said BTC had retreated into the roughly $60,000 range and was consolidating near cycle lows. The report warned that if current support fails, the weekly chart could open the door to a test of the $50,000 area. That framing gives the options data extra weight: traders are not simply watching spot price weakness, they are positioning around the possibility that support breaks.

Bitcoin Options Flow Turns Defensive

One of the clearest signals in the Deribit note was the directional bias in BTC options flow. According to the analysis, participants were net buying puts and net selling calls. In plain English, that means traders were paying for downside protection while showing less urgency to chase upside exposure.

Deribit also pointed to short-dated skew as evidence of near-term caution. BTC’s near-term skew settled around -10 at the front of the curve, while longer-dated skew was anchored closer to -4. That difference suggests the market is more worried about immediate downside risk than longer-term structural collapse.

That does not mean Bitcoin is guaranteed to fall. Options markets are not crystal balls. But they do show where traders are spending money to manage risk, and in this case the activity described by Deribit looks more defensive than optimistic.

Volatility Risk Premium Flashes A Warning

The report also focused on volatility risk premium, or VRP, which Deribit said turned deeply negative at around -25. This matters because VRP compares realized market movement with the volatility that options had been pricing in. When it turns sharply negative, it can indicate that the market moved more aggressively than options traders had expected.

Deribit said implied volatility initially spiked but then retreated quickly, while realized volatility moved higher. BTC realized volatility surged to around 70, according to the report. That combination can create an uncomfortable setup: spot markets remain unstable, but options pricing may not fully reflect how much the market has already moved.

For traders, this is where the market gets tricky. Selling volatility after a large move may look tempting, but Deribit’s note warned against risky short-gamma strategies in this environment. Instead, the report highlighted upside calendar spreads as a cleaner structure, arguing that they can collect positive theta while limiting downside spot exposure.

Ethereum Volatility Catches Up To Bitcoin

The weakness was not limited to Bitcoin. Deribit said Ethereum tagged the $1,520 level before staging a brief bounce that had already started to fade. A clean break below that zone, according to the report, could expose $1,200 on the weekly chart.

Ethereum’s volatility profile also changed. ETH realized volatility surged to around 90, catching up to BTC and compressing the realized volatility spread between the two assets. At the same time, Deribit said the ETH-over-BTC implied volatility spread widened to around 15 vols across the curve.

That suggests options traders still see Ethereum as carrying a larger implied risk premium than Bitcoin, even as realized volatility has already jumped. The ETH/BTC cross rate also dropped sharply before stabilizing as ETH found support near $1,500, adding another layer of caution for traders watching relative performance between the two largest crypto assets.

What Traders Should Watch Next

The Deribit analysis paints a market that is bruised but not necessarily broken beyond repair. The key issue is whether Bitcoin can continue holding its current support area. If it can, defensive options positioning may unwind and volatility could normalize. If it cannot, the put-heavy flow and short-dated bearish skew may prove to have been an early warning.

For Ethereum, the $1,520 area and the broader $1,500 zone remain important reference points from the report. A decisive break below that region would likely keep attention on the $1,200 downside level highlighted by Deribit.

The broader takeaway is that crypto traders are no longer just reacting to spot-market headlines. Options data is showing how professional participants are pricing risk, hedging exposure, and preparing for possible follow-through. Right now, that positioning looks cautious.

That does not make the bearish case automatic. But until spot price action improves and short-dated hedging cools, the options market is sending a clear message: traders are still protecting themselves against another leg lower.

Originally analyzed by Deribit Insights (originally analyzed by Deribit Insights)