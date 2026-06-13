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TL;DR

Trader Ryan claims Bitcoin bull phases have lasted 1,064 days and bear phases 364 days across recent cycles.

The theory is attracting attention because it offers a simple timing model for BTC cycles.

Exact-date cycle claims can be cherry-picked, so the setup should be treated as speculative market commentary.

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I am literally SHAKING after finding this almost like someone is going to hunt me down after I hit post…



I am not sure if this is public info but bitcoin cycles are PERFECT to the exact day



ATH run from 2014-2017: 1064 days

ATL run from 2017-2018: 364 days

ATH run 2018-2021:… pic.twitter.com/MUrQkjRxIh — Ryan (@DodgysDD) June 6, 2026

Trader Claims Bitcoin Cycles Match Exact Day Counts

X trader Ryan, posting under @DodgysDD, has drawn attention to a Bitcoin cycle theory that claims BTC bull and bear phases have repeated with striking day-count precision.

The post says Bitcoin’s bull-market runs from cycle low to cycle high lasted 1,064 days in the 2014–2017, 2018–2021 and 2022–2025 periods. It also claims the bear-market runs from peak to trough lasted 364 days in the 2017–2018 and 2021–2022 phases.

That kind of pattern is naturally attractive to traders because it suggests Bitcoin may move according to a repeatable timing structure. If true, it would give market participants a simple calendar-based framework for cycle expectations.

The Problem With Perfect Cycle Math

The risk is that exact-cycle claims often depend on which highs and lows are selected. Bitcoin trades continuously, and cycle definitions can change depending on whether an analyst uses intraday extremes, closing prices, local tops, macro tops or exchange-specific data.

That makes cherry-picking a real concern. A chart can appear precise if the analyst selects the dates that best fit the pattern, while ignoring alternative cycle markers that would break the symmetry.

There is also no evidence that Bitcoin is governed by an exact day-level timer. Halvings, liquidity cycles, macro conditions, miner behavior and investor psychology all influence market structure, but none of them guarantee perfect 1,064-day or 364-day windows.

Why The Idea Still Gets Attention

The setup matters because cycle narratives remain powerful in crypto. Even when the math is not statistically proven, traders often use cycle maps to frame risk, timing and sentiment.

The claim also arrives at a time when many Bitcoin traders are trying to decide whether the current market is in consolidation, distribution or preparation for another macro leg higher. A clean day-count theory gives that uncertainty a simple story.

The safer takeaway is that Bitcoin cycle timing remains a popular lens, but exact-date claims deserve skepticism. The numbers are interesting as a social-market narrative; they are not enough on their own to call the next major high or low.

This report is based on the attributed X post and should be read as market commentary, not a confirmed price prediction. View the source post.