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Glassnode’s Week Onchain report says Bitcoin remains below its True Market Mean, with the model sitting near $77,200 and price trading at a sizeable discount.

TL;DR

Glassnode says Bitcoin is still below its $77,200 True Market Mean.

The metric is a cost-basis model for economically active coins.

Trading below it suggests the market remains in a repair or bearish regime.

A reclaim of the level would be more constructive than a simple relief bounce.

Bitcoin Still Below A Key Cost-Basis Line

Glassnode’s latest Week Onchain report shows Bitcoin trading below its True Market Mean, a cost-basis model that the firm says sits around $77,200. With BTC roughly 15% below that level, the report frames the market as still in a repair phase rather than a confirmed bullish recovery.

The True Market Mean is not a magic support or resistance line. It is an onchain model designed to capture the average acquisition price of economically active coins. But because cost-basis models track where different investor cohorts are sitting in profit or loss, traders often use them to understand when sentiment has shifted from stress to recovery.

Why The $77,200 Level Matters

When price trades below a widely watched cost-basis band, it usually means a meaningful portion of active supply is under pressure. That does not automatically mean more downside is coming, but it does help explain why rallies can struggle. Investors who are underwater often sell into rebounds, while short-term holders may hesitate to add exposure until breakeven levels are reclaimed.

Glassnode’s framing is important because it separates market repair from full regime change. Bitcoin can bounce from support, absorb selling, and show accumulation signals while still being below the level that would confirm broader strength. That nuance matters in a market still digesting macro pressure, ETF flows, and changing liquidity expectations.

Short-Term Holder Stress Remains A Watchpoint

The report also points to stress among short-term holders, a group that often drives faster market reactions. When short-term holder metrics remain below breakeven, the market can become more sensitive to bad news because recent buyers are sitting on unrealized losses.

That helps explain why Bitcoin’s move around the $64,000 zone has become so important. A defense of that area may show demand is still present, but a clean reclaim of the True Market Mean would carry a different message: that the active-investor cost basis is no longer acting as overhead pressure.

What Traders Are Watching Next

The setup leaves Bitcoin in a middle zone. On one hand, trading at a discount to the True Market Mean can attract value-focused buyers who believe the market is oversold relative to active investor cost basis. On the other, failure to reclaim the model keeps the bearish-regime argument alive.

For now, the practical takeaway is simple. Bitcoin bulls need more than a relief bounce. They need enough demand to push price back toward higher cost-basis levels and keep it there. Until then, Glassnode’s data suggests the market is still healing, not yet clearly breaking into a new expansion phase.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information from Glassnode Insights. at Glassnode