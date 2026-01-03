Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Bitfarms Ltd. has completed the sale of its Paso Pe Bitcoin mining site in Paraguay, ending its presence in Latin America. The 70-megawatt facility was sold for up to $30 million, a move that the company says will free cash for projects in North America. Reports have disclosed the deal as part of Bitfarms’ plan to focus its energy and compute efforts closer to home.

Sale Terms And Payout Schedule

According to the company, the buyer is the Sympatheia Power Fund, managed by Singapore’s Hawksburn Capital, and the agreement calls for $9 million in cash at closing plus additional milestone payments that could total up to $21 million.

A $1 million non-refundable deposit was already paid, and the remaining payments are tied to post-closing conditions expected to be completed over roughly 10 months. The transaction is expected to close within about 60 days, subject to customary conditions.

Why Bitfarms Is Moving North

Based on reports, Bitfarms’ management said the sale helps it concentrate on North American energy and computing work. Chief Executive Ben Gagnon was quoted saying that the deal brings forward an estimated two to three years of anticipated free cash flows, which will be reinvested into North American high-performance computing and AI energy infrastructure in 2026. The company now says its energy portfolio is 100% North American.

Market Reaction And Context

Markets reacted quickly after the announcement. Traders noted an uptick in Bitfarms’ stock following news of the sale, reflecting investor interest in the company’s cash-flow move and strategic refocus. This sale follows earlier asset moves in Paraguay, including the transfer of other sites in recent months, showing a steady pullback from South America.

Sympatheia Power Fund, the buyer, is presented as an infrastructure fund that will take over the Paso Pe site and related operations. Reports describe the fund as being managed by Hawksburn Capital, which is based in Singapore. The buyer’s intentions for the site were not fully detailed in the announcement, but the transfer was framed as a normal handoff of a running energy and mining asset.

Analysts have watched miners rework portfolios since the Bitcoin halving and as demand for data compute has risen. Some companies are shifting assets toward flexible power use or repurposing sites for AI and HPC workloads. Bitfarms’ move is one of several examples where operators sell overseas plants and redeploy capital into the US and Canada.

Featured image from BTC Echo, chart from TradingView