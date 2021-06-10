BitMart Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, recently announced to co-host the Next Top Blockchain Startup competition with GDA Capital, a capital markets organization that provides solutions to accredited investors and disruptive technology companies.

The Next Top Blockchain Startup is not only a technology-focused competition but at the same time a community helping to spotlight the next generation of blockchain entrepreneurs. By co-hosting the event, BitMart shows its determination to build the stage for blockchain technology education and its support for the future prosperity of the crypto market.

Find the Next Talent

The Blockchain sector is at a fast-growing stage where talents are in great demand. BitMart understands that experts who master the various aspects of the industry will be the key to breaking limitations and unlocking potential opportunities. Therefore, the competition aims to bring the brightest minds, investors, community leaders, and companies in blockchain together to give the next wave of talents and their digital asset projects a platform to shine.

The competition will take over in summer 2021, with teams starting to apply and registering their projects in June. Once the hackathon opens, all groups will have time to develop their business plan with access to community workshops, AMAs, developer support, and mentoring opportunities until Aug 8th, when they need to submit the final project. After the last deliverables are submitted, judges will handpick the ten most promising projects and present their ideas to the panel.

Support the Blockchain Community

Committed to bolster the blockchain community with qualified and savvy practitioners, BitMart will involve itself as an integral role by sending out a representative judge. Additionally, BitMart will also offer limited free listing and IEO opportunities as well as other resources to take their projects to the next level. By sharing the professional’s wealth of knowledge and invaluable insights, BitMart can help build the next generation of blockchain entrepreneurs.

Prepare for a Future Full of Opportunities

To keep up with the fast-changing sector, the collaboration with GDA Capital means more than just a business exposure for BitMart. The competition will also be operated to promote panel discussions and academic seminars to bring out more potentials from future entrepreneurs. Under a series of tightened regulations coming out recently, BitMart will share with them industrial insights from tech, legal, and compliance point of view and explore how to thrive in an ever-evolving industry.

Next Top Blockchain Startup is certain to produce some best projects on blockchain that everyone can benefit from. Sheldon Xia, Founder and CEO at BitMart commented, “we are delighted to partner with GDA Capital and co-host the competition as we could move the industry forward together by integrating our real-world business experience with GDA’s expertise in education resources.”

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform with over 5.5 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko. BitMart currently offers 460+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the market. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website, follow their Twitter, or join their Telegram for more updated news and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.