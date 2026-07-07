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The Solana ETF race is starting to look less like a one-off experiment and more like a developing category. Bitwise’s trust registration in Delaware is another sign of that, even if it is an early-stage filing rather than a final approval event.

In ETF terms, these early legal and structural steps matter because they tell you who intends to stay in the race.

For more details, visit the official Bitwise platform.

TL;DR

Bitwise registered a Solana trust entity in Delaware.

The move is a familiar preparatory step in the road toward a spot ETF push.

It shows the Solana ETF narrative is broadening beyond one or two issuers.

Why This Step Still Matters

A Delaware trust filing does not put a product on shelves tomorrow, but it does tend to appear before more formal ETF pushes. That is why markets watch it closely when the asset involved is one like Solana, which sits just beyond the first approved crypto fund tier.

For issuers, these steps are also a way of signalling seriousness to the market and to competitors.

The Bigger Read On Solana

What makes this interesting is not just Bitwise. It is the pattern. More firms are clearly willing to test whether institutional appetite for crypto funds extends beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

If that trend continues, Solana’s role inside the mainstream product conversation keeps getting harder to dismiss.

This report is based on information from Bitwise.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.