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Blockchain.com Expands Tokenized Stock Access Through Ondo Finance

TL;DR

Blockchain.com and Ondo Finance have expanded access to tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs through the Blockchain.com wallet ecosystem.

The partnership brings regulated real-world asset exposure into a crypto-native interface for eligible users.

The latest market discussion centers on the growth of Ondo Global Markets and a wider catalogue of tokenized equities.

The move fits a larger trend: exchanges and wallet providers are racing to make tokenized traditional assets feel like ordinary crypto products.

Tokenized Stocks Move Further Into Wallets

Blockchain.com’s partnership with Ondo Finance is pushing tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs deeper into the crypto wallet experience, giving eligible users another way to access real-world assets onchain. The companies have already framed the integration as a way to bring tokenized equities into the familiar Blockchain.com wallet interface, rather than forcing users through a traditional brokerage-style setup.

The story has gained fresh attention as Ondo Global Markets continues expanding the number of tokenized assets available across chains. For crypto users, the practical draw is simple: stocks, ETFs and other traditional exposures can sit closer to stablecoins, DeFi and self-custody tools.

Why Ondo Is Central To The RWA Push

Ondo has become one of the best-known names in the tokenized real-world asset market because it focuses on taking familiar financial products and representing them onchain. That includes tokenized Treasuries, yield products and stock-linked exposure. The Blockchain.com integration gives Ondo a consumer-facing distribution channel with a large wallet user base.

This is important because tokenization is not just a technology problem. It is a distribution problem. Users need access, compliance checks, liquidity, custody options and a reason to prefer tokenized exposure over existing brokerage products. Wallet integrations can help close that gap by putting tokenized assets in front of users who already operate in crypto.

The Non-US Access Angle

Much of the tokenized stock story is aimed at users outside the United States. In many markets, access to U.S. equities can be slow, expensive or limited by local brokerage infrastructure. Tokenized products promise a crypto-native alternative, though availability still depends on eligibility, jurisdiction and product structure.

That makes the Blockchain.com and Ondo setup interesting. It is not trying to convince U.S. brokerage customers to abandon familiar platforms overnight. Instead, it targets a global audience that may already use stablecoins and crypto wallets as financial infrastructure, then adds stock-like exposure into that environment.

RWA Growth Gets More Competitive

The broader RWA market is becoming increasingly crowded. Exchanges, fintech apps, DeFi protocols and issuers all want to control the interface through which users access tokenized traditional assets. Stocks and ETFs are especially attractive because they are easy to understand and already have strong global demand.

Still, tokenized equities carry real questions around custody, redemption, market hours, legal claims and regulatory treatment. The winning products will need to feel as simple as crypto tokens while giving users confidence that the underlying exposure is legitimate. Blockchain.com and Ondo are betting that wallet-native access can help make that leap.

This article was written by the Bitcoinist News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information from Blockchain.com. at Blockchain.com