According to an announcement Friday, Everything Blockchain plans to put $10 million into five crypto tokens, including XRP. It will split that money across XRP, Solana (SOL), SUI, Hyperliquid (HYPE) and Bittensor (TAO).

Based on reports, the move makes it the first listed company to run a multi‑token staking treasury. The firm expects to pull in about $1 million each year in staking rewards under current network rates. That’s a big bet on making crypto work like an active income stream rather than a passive holding.

Multi‑Token Staking Strategy

Everything Blockchain says it will turn its reserve into a yield‑producing portfolio. By staking each of the five assets, the company hopes to earn up to $1 million annually. Network staking rates vary, so returns could rise or fall over time. The plan is to roll rewards back into staking as well as pay out a share to shareholders.

Asset Mix And Risks

The five assets range from established tokens to new projects. XRP faces legal uncertainty after its long SEC battle but enjoys strong support among public holders.

SOL has a large ecosystem and solid staking yields today. SUI and Hyperliquid are newer networks chasing growth, while Bittensor ties rewards to AI‑driven workloads.

Putting millions into just five tokens keeps the portfolio focused, but it also means bigger swings if any one network stumbles.

Retail Investors Get Exposure

Reports disclose that retail traders can tap into staking rewards simply by owning EBZT shares. Everything Blockchain says it will pass on a large chunk of its staking income directly to stock‑holders.

Details on timing and payout mechanics will appear in future shareholder updates. For many investors who don’t run wallets or node validators, EBZT could offer a simpler way to participate.

Corporate Trend In Crypto

Public firms are increasingly staking crypto to turn idle assets into yield streams. Trident Digital Tech Holdings plans a $500 million XRP treasury. Webus International filed to back $300 million in XRP.

VivoPower, Wellgistics Health and Ault Capital Group aim for $100 million, $50 million and $10 million XRP reserves, respectively. Everything Blockchain’s early entry into multi‑token staking may set the pace for others on Wall Street and beyond.

Looking ahead, execution will decide if this playbook holds up. If Everything Blockchain can track yields accurately, manage network hiccups and distribute rewards smoothly, it may carve out a new model for corporate crypto treasuries.

