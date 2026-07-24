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BNB Chain has become the largest blockchain host for Franklin Templeton’s Benji platform assets, giving the network a stronger foothold in the real-world asset conversation.

According to the validated Benji data, approximately $1.5 billion of Franklin Templeton’s tokenized money market fund assets are now on BNB Chain. That represents 61.7% of the platform’s total $2.44 billion under management, putting BNB Chain ahead of Stellar, which holds about $573 million, and Ethereum, which holds about $159 million.

That is a notable shift, but it needs to be read carefully.

This does not mean Franklin Templeton has abandoned Ethereum or Stellar. Benji remains a multi-chain platform. But it does show that BNB Chain is now carrying the largest share of those assets, and for a network that is often discussed through retail trading, exchange activity, and low-cost DeFi, that is a meaningful institutional signal.

TL;DR

BNB Chain now hosts about $1.5 billion of Franklin Templeton Benji assets.

That represents 61.7% of the platform’s total $2.44 billion under management.

The platform remains multi-chain, so this is not a full migration away from Stellar or Ethereum.

Why The Benji Split Matters

Real-world assets are not just a narrative anymore.

Tokenized Treasuries, money market funds, private credit, and other financial products are becoming one of the more serious bridges between traditional finance and blockchain networks. But once those assets move on-chain, the chain choice starts to matter.

Franklin Templeton’s Benji platform is one of the clearest examples because it gives investors exposure to tokenized money market fund infrastructure while operating across multiple networks. That means the asset distribution can tell us something about where institutional tokenized assets are actually settling.

BNB Chain taking the largest share is interesting because it challenges a simple assumption.

Many people still default to Ethereum as the obvious institutional settlement network, while Stellar has long had a strong relationship with Franklin Templeton’s tokenized fund work. BNB Chain moving ahead in asset share suggests low-cost, high-throughput networks are competing seriously for RWA settlement.

That does not make BNB Chain the only winner, but it does make it harder to ignore.

Low Fees Are A Serious Institutional Feature

Crypto users often talk about fees as a retail problem.

Nobody wants to pay too much to swap tokens or move stablecoins. But for tokenized asset platforms, fees matter at an institutional level too. If assets are being transferred, settled, reconciled, or used across different products, transaction costs and execution reliability become part of the business case.

BNB Chain’s low-cost structure can be attractive in that context.

Institutions do not choose chains only because they are cheap, of course. They also care about security, compliance, liquidity, tooling, custody support, and operational risk. But if those pieces are good enough, lower costs become a real advantage.

That may help explain why tokenized assets are not settling on one network exclusively.

A multi-chain strategy lets issuers reach different users, infrastructure providers, and liquidity environments. It also reduces dependence on a single chain.

This Is Not An Ethereum Exit Story

The easiest bad take would be to frame this as Franklin Templeton leaving Ethereum or Stellar behind.

That is not what the data supports.

Benji still uses multiple networks. Ethereum and Stellar remain part of the platform’s structure. The more accurate story is that BNB Chain has become the largest current host of Benji assets, not that other chains have been abandoned.

That distinction matters because RWA adoption is likely to be multi-chain for a long time.

Different assets, investors, custody partners, and regions may prefer different settlement environments. Some institutions will prioritize Ethereum’s liquidity and ecosystem depth. Others may value Stellar’s payments heritage. Others may prefer BNB Chain’s low fees and distribution.

The market may not settle on one universal RWA chain.

It may instead develop into a world where issuers deploy across several networks and let demand decide where balances concentrate.

BNB Chain Gets A More Institutional Angle

For BNB Chain, this is useful because it expands the network’s story.

BNB Chain is often associated with exchange-linked liquidity, retail DeFi, low-cost transactions, and high activity. Those are important, but institutional RWA settlement gives the chain another layer of credibility.

It says major financial products can exist there, not only retail-native apps.

That could attract more builders working on tokenized assets, stablecoins, yield products, compliance tooling, and institutional DeFi. Once serious assets settle on a network, supporting infrastructure often follows.

Still, the market should not overstate the immediate impact on BNB itself.

The presence of Benji assets on BNB Chain does not automatically create token price pressure. It does not mean every RWA issuer will follow. It does not guarantee deep DeFi composability around those assets.

But it does strengthen BNB Chain’s position in the RWA race.

Tokenized Funds Are Becoming A Chain Competition

The broader takeaway is that tokenized finance is becoming a competition between blockchain networks, not just between asset issuers.

Funds need distribution. Chains need credible assets. Custodians and wallets need integrations. DeFi protocols need pricing and compliance infrastructure. Every piece feeds the next.

BNB Chain now has a stronger claim in that cycle.

If Franklin Templeton’s Benji assets continue to concentrate there, other issuers may look more closely at the network. If the share falls later, it will show that multi-chain RWA balances can move as conditions change.

Either way, this is a useful data point.

It shows that institutional tokenized assets are not automatically locked to the chains people assume. They can move toward networks that offer the right mix of cost, infrastructure, and distribution.

For BNB Chain, becoming the largest current host of Benji assets is not the end of the RWA story. It is a stronger seat at the table.

This article is based on Franklin Templeton Benji platform data.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released in disclosures at primary source documentation.