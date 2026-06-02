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As financial institutions continue to bet on the crypto industry, the BNB Chain ecosystem saw major developments last week, with the launch of the first US Spot Exchange-traded Fund (ETF) and its inclusion among the top networks to benefit from upcoming regulatory clarity.

BNB Joins The US ETF Race

Last Thursday, asset manager VanEck debuted its VanEck BNB ETF on Nasdaq under the ticker VBNB, the first US exchange-traded fund designed to offer spot exposure to the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins.

According to the amended Form S-1 filed mid-May, the investment product carries a 0.39% sponsor fee, and its custodian, Anchorage Digital Bank, holds all the fund’s assets in cold storage.

“Until today, BNB stood out among major crypto assets as one of the few not yet available in a U.S. spot ETP,” said Kyle DaCruz, Director of Digital Assets Product at VanEck. “We’re thrilled to be changing that with the launch of VBNB, giving U.S. investors exchange-traded access to one of the most economically significant networks in digital assets.”

The asset manager cited the altcoin’s performance and the network’s fundamentals as the rationale for listing the fund, highlighting its more than 14 million transactions per day and more than 2.5 million daily active users.

“BNB has been one of the most resilient major cryptocurrencies through the recent market cycle (…). This is partly due to the fact that BNB is one of the most actively used blockchains in the world,” stated Patrick Bush, Senior Investment Analyst with VanEck.

The fund is the latest addition to VanEck’s lineup of exchange-traded products providing spot crypto exposure, which includes its Bitcoin ETF, HODL. Meanwhile, the product’s launch marks a major milestone for the BNB Chain ecosystem, as it marks the first time institutional capital has a direct, regulated on-ramp to the network.

VanEck was the first to file for a BNB ETF in May 2025, and was followed by asset manager Grayscale in January 2026, which is also seeking approval to join the race to launch US products in the category.

BNB Chain Ecosystem To Lead Post-CLARITY Act?

In another noteworthy development, Grayscale’s Head of Research, Zach Pandl, recently named BNB Chain one of the top ecosystems positioned to capture institutional flows once the long-awaited CLARITY Act passes.

In the report, Pandl affirmed that the expected regulatory changes in the US are a “rising tide” that will likely “unlock blockchain use cases like tokenized assets and decentralized finance (DeFi),” which could “eventually lift all boats across the digital assets industry.”

While the broader industry may benefit over time, institutional capital will potentially target leading chains in these crucial sectors first, such as Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, the report noted, as institutions will likely prioritize established networks with regulatory clarity.

In tokenized assets, Ethereum has solidified its position as the market leader, with full on-chain functionality. However, BNB Chain’s growth has placed the network in second spot with $3.67 billion in distributed asset value, followed by Solana’s $2.6 billion.

While the ecosystem has seen a 4.24% decline in this metric over the past month, the network’s RWA transfer volume has recorded a 121.62% increase during the same period, with a 30-day volume of $2.53 billion, according to RWA.xyz data.

In addition, it has seen a 68.47% monthly increase in RWA holders, reaching 77,155 holders by June 1. Last month, online reports highlighted that the chain led in RWA holder growth, recording the fastest growth among major ecosystems in 2026, with a 567% surge since January.

Grayscale’s Head of Research also highlighted the network as one of the leaders in the stablecoin sector, which is “at the heart of on-chain finance.” It’s worth noting that earlier this year, BNB Chain positioned itself ahead of competitors like Ethereum, Tron, and Solana in transaction share.

The data showed that BNB Chain led the stablecoin sector by transaction count in March, handling roughly 40% of global transactions with small-value transfers while only holding 5% of the total stablecoin supply.

Currently, the network has a $231.9 billion stablecoin transfer volume and 68.53 million stablecoin holders, 9.74% and 8% surges over the past 30 days, signaling increasing adoption and utility of the network for transfers and real-world payments. Grayscale also listed the blockchain as one of the top ecosystems for DeFi, based on total value locked (TVL) and application activity.

Overall, the BNB Chain has emerged as one of the leading players in the convergence of traditional finance and decentralized infrastructure, with institutions using it for permissioned financial products and investors gaining seamless on-chain access to major offerings, such as Circle’s US Yield Coin (USYC), BlackRock’s BUIDL, Franklin Templeton’s Benji Technology Platform, and Matrixdock’s XAUm.

BNB's performance in the one-week chart. Source: BNBUSDT on TradingView

Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com