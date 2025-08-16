Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Brevan Howard, one of the world’s leading alternative investment firms, has just become the largest institutional holder of BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT).

Launched on January 11, 2024, IBIT has quickly cemented itself as the world’s most traded Bitcoin ETF, boasting an AUM of $87.7B and a stellar 1-year return of 77.7%.

With a NAV of $66.51, the spot ETF tracks Bitcoin via the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate and dominates the market with a commanding 77.27% share of all spot BTC ETFs.

The firm is now ahead of Goldman Sachs, which reported $1.4B worth of IBIT shares at the end of Q1.

This move fits neatly into the broader trend of institutional Bitcoin accumulation, where heavyweights like MicroStrategy and Tesla continue to expand their reserves. MicroStrategy alone now holds over 628K $BTC, valued at $73.9B.

The Growing Bitcoin Frenzy

The Growing Bitcoin Frenzy

Bitcoin smashed a fresh all-time high on August 14, crossing the $124K mark for the first time.

With the next key psychological level of $125K within touching distance, momentum around the ‘digital gold’ has never been stronger.

Adding fuel to the rally, Donald Trump recently announced cryptocurrency as an eligible investment option for 401(k) retirement plans, opening the door for retirees to diversify into Bitcoin and other digital assets.

Naturally, Bitcoin, being the most trusted crypto, stands first in line to benefit.

On top of that, prediction market Polymarket shows 74% odds that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September. Lower rates typically drive risk-on sentiment, making blue-chip cryptos like Bitcoin even more attractive.

Technicals also look firmly bullish: all major EMAs (20, 50, and 200) are trending higher, and price remains well above them.

With no resistance overhead, even a healthy pullback could set the stage for another leg up toward fresh highs in the coming weeks.

But if you want to maximize returns from this bullish wave, the smartest move may not be Bitcoin itself.

Instead, check out Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a next-gen Layer 2 altcoin that supercharges Bitcoin with Solana-like speeds, ultra-low fees, and full Web3 functionality.

That’s why many investors consider it one of the best altcoins to buy right now.

What Is Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER)?

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the world’s first Bitcoin Layer 2 solution, designed to add a fast, utility-rich lane to the otherwise sluggish Bitcoin blockchain.

While Bitcoin is the undisputed granddaddy of crypto, it suffers from slow transaction speeds, high fees, and a lack of Web3 compatibility. That’s exactly what $HYPER aims to fix.

Rather than simply riding on Bitcoin’s popularity, $HYPER delivers real, tangible utility, transforming Bitcoin into a Web3-ready ecosystem capable of powering DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and more.

This unique value proposition makes $HYPER one of the best cryptos to buy now if you want to unlock more from Bitcoin than just capital appreciation.

How Does $HYPER Work?

Here’s where you can learn more about what Bitcoin Hyper is and the specifics of how it plans to improve Bitcoin.

But in short, $HYPER brings the speed and scalability of Solana to Bitcoin through its integration with the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM).

This breakthrough allows developers to build dApps directly on Bitcoin and deploy smart contracts, something previously impossible on the network.

The magic lies in parallel execution, where multiple transactions are processed at once, far surpassing Bitcoin’s current limit of just 7 transactions per second.

At the core of $HYPER’s ecosystem is a decentralized, non-custodial canonical bridge, which connects Bitcoin’s Layer 1 with Hyper’s Layer 2:

Send your Layer 1 Bitcoin to the bridge, where it is securely locked.

The bridge mints an equivalent amount of wrapped Bitcoin on Layer 2.

This wrapped Bitcoin can then be used across Web3: DeFi trading, lending, staking, NFTs, DAOs, and gaming.

When you’re done, send the wrapped $BTC back to the bridge, and your original Layer 1 Bitcoin is unlocked.

The $HYPER token acts as the fuel of the ecosystem. It’s used to pay gas fees, execute smart contracts, build and run dApps, and unlock premium DeFi protocols and advanced services.

On top of that, you can stake $HYPER for dynamic rewards, currently offering an impressive 110% APY.

Why Should You Buy Bitcoin Hyper Now?

The Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presale has already blasted through the $9M milestone. It’s now sitting at $9.9M, tantalizingly close to the $10M landmark.

The best part? It’s not just retail enthusiasm driving this frenzy. The presale has seen regular whale activity, with large buys landing almost every few days.

Just hours ago, for example, a whale snapped up $15K worth of $HYPER in a single transaction, proving that institutional interest in the project is only growing.

Currently, you can buy $HYPER for just $0.012735 apiece, with the next price hike only hours away. So, this could be the lowest entry point you’ll ever get.

It’s worth noting that according to our Bitcoin Hyper price prediction, the token could surge to $0.32 by the end of 2025 – a staggering 2,400% upside.

Wrapping Up

With Bitcoin breaking into new all-time highs, institutional giants are doubling down. Brevan Howard, for instance, just became the largest holder of BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), adding 15.6M shares in Q2 alone.

While Bitcoin is well-positioned for more gains in the months ahead, smart investors know the biggest profits often come from riding the altcoins that move alongside it. That’s where tokens like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) come in. It brings the speed and functionality of Solana to Bitcoin, unlocking a whole new layer of utility.

However, kindly remember that investments in crypto are highly risky. Also, this article is not financial advice, and you must always do your own research (DYOR) before investing.