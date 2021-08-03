The BTC365 Team – 3rd Aug 2021: Entertainment options in real life have dwindled significantly as part of the global push to keep the COVID-19 pandemic at bay. However, with the rise of remote entertainment, not all is lost. BTC365 is an online gaming platform that has stepped up admirably in these dire times, delivering a Las Vegas experience that you used to only be able to get in real life.

What is BTC365?

BTC365 is a licensed crypto casino designed for crypto gaming enthusiasts. Apart from the usual Bitcoin, BTC365 also accepts Ethereum & USDT, with additional support for altcoins like Ripple, Dogecoin and Cardano in the pipeline.

BTC365 Offerings

BTC365 is no slouch when it comes to your usual online casino fare – there are more than 150 different live table games, running the gamut from Roulette to Video Poker, with the freedom to bet at multiple tables at once. Of course, with more than 600 options to choose from, slots players need not feel neglected. You also have the option of doubling your winnings with their dual sportsbooks, which cover over 70,000 matches every month.

However, the in-house crypto games are where BTC365 starts to really edge out the competition. With a selection of original crypto games such as Dice, Crash & High-Low, it is abundantly clear to the casual observer that the platform takes its mandate as a “crypto gaming platform” very seriously. What really takes the cake though, are the mechanisms that BTC365 has put into place to reward players for their patronage.

BTC365 Special Feature: Dividend Pool

Unlike most other online casinos, BTC365 shares its earnings with its players through a special dividend pool. BTC365 sets aside a certain percentage of its profits to be redistributed to its players in mBTC, ETH or USDT, depending on the amount of BTC365 tokens they have.

I’ve heard of BTC, but what is mBTC? How much USD is 1 mBTC?

An mBTC is 1/1000 of a bitcoin. The actual USD value of an mBTC depends on the prevailing cost of bitcoin. As of July 2021, the value of 1 mBTC is approximately US $35. BTC365 offers you an opportunity to claim free BTC crypto when you increase your BTC365 token holdings.

How do I mine for BTC365 tokens?

The BTC365 token is a special cryptocurrency exclusive to the BTC365 platform – players can generate BTC365 tokens by wagering actively on the platform. The more BTC365 tokens a user accumulates, the greater their share of the dividend pool. In other words, generating BTC365 tokens will help you claim free crypto from the dividend pool.

BTC365 Special Feature: VIP System

“Effort should be rewarded”. That’s a statement that BTC365’s VIP system attests to. As players meet wagering requirements, they are promoted through the ranks, unlocking Rank Up bonuses, free Non-Fungible Tokens, and even an increased BTC365 generation multiplier tied to their VIP rank. What this means is that for the same wager amount, a player at the highest VIP level can generate BTC365 tokens twice as fast as someone who is starting out.

BTC365 Special Feature: Master Partner Scheme

In addition to generating revenue by gaming on the platform, players can further diversify their income streams by joining BTC365 as a master partner. A master partner first earns a recurring referral bonus that goes up to 40% of the revenue generated by his recruited players every month. The master partner’s income stream can be further augmented by the partners that he successfully recruits, allowing him to take a cut of the unclaimed revenue generated by his sub-partners. This multi-level marketing system allows diligent master partners to quickly rack up dividends for their hard work.

Is BTC365 safe? Is it a reliable crypto casino?

BTC365 has a Montenegro E-Gambling license and is backed by an organisation with more than a decade of experience in the industry. Moreover, transactions are resolved within two business days with robust live chat support – dispelling concerns about slow withdrawals. To further sweeten the deal, BTC 365 does not charge any withdrawal fees, which is more than can be said for most other crypto gaming platforms. So, BTC365 is a safe crypto casino.

BTC365 is one of the best crypto casinos recommended by players around the world for both casual and intrepid gamer. Experience it yourself now !

Press Contact:

BTC365 Abigail: Email: media@btc365.com