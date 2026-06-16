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Bybit has launched an RWA Earn portal that gives eligible users access to tokenized yield products, adding another major exchange to the race to bring traditional income assets onto crypto rails.

TL;DR

Bybit’s RWA Earn portal offers eligible users access to tokenized real-world asset products.

The product is linked to partnerships involving Plume and DigiFT infrastructure.

Users should not treat tokenized yield products as principal-protected or guaranteed-return products.

The launch fits a wider shift toward exchange-distributed RWA products.

RWA Earn is part of a broader trend: exchanges no longer want to be only trading venues. They want to be distribution platforms for yield, funds, tokenized credit and other financial products that sit somewhere between traditional finance and DeFi. Bybit’s move puts that strategy in a simple user-facing format: deposit eligible assets, access tokenized yield exposure, and interact through a familiar exchange interface.

The pitch is attractive because it reduces friction. Many users will never interact directly with tokenization protocols, custody structures or regulated fund wrappers. They may, however, use an exchange product if it is presented inside an account they already know.

The appeal of exchange-based RWAs

Real-world asset products have grown because they offer something crypto-native yield often struggles to provide: a link to external cash flows. Tokenized Treasury products, money-market funds and credit-linked instruments have all benefited from demand for yield that is not purely dependent on DeFi incentives.

Bybit’s RWA Earn product is another example of that shift. Instead of users chasing high-risk yields across unknown protocols, the exchange is packaging access through a more familiar interface. That can make RWA products easier to discover, especially for users who already hold stablecoins or other supported assets on the platform.

The involvement of infrastructure names such as Plume and DigiFT also shows how specialized the market is becoming. One part of the stack handles tokenized asset infrastructure. Another handles regulated tokenization or distribution. The exchange handles the user relationship.

The risk is still there

The cleaner interface should not hide the risks. Tokenized yield products are not automatically safe just because they are linked to real-world assets. They can involve market risk, liquidity risk, counterparty risk, redemption delays and eligibility limits. If an underlying product is tied to bond funds or credit instruments, those assets can still move in value.

That is why the wording matters. These products should not be described as guaranteed yield or principal-protected unless the terms explicitly say so. For most users, the better mental model is access to a financial product through tokenized rails, not a risk-free savings account.

Why exchanges are leaning in

For exchanges, RWA products offer a way to keep users engaged beyond spot trading and derivatives. They also help platforms compete with DeFi protocols and traditional brokers at the same time. If users can hold stablecoins, trade crypto and access tokenized yield in one account, the exchange becomes more central to their financial activity.

For the RWA sector, exchange distribution can accelerate adoption. A product listed only on a niche protocol may reach a narrow audience. A product offered through a major exchange can reach a much larger pool of eligible users.

Bybit’s launch is therefore less about one portal and more about where the market is heading. Tokenized real-world assets are moving from specialist DeFi interfaces into mainstream exchange products. That is good for access, but it also raises the bar for clear risk disclosure.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

Originally announced at Bybit