Reviews Capixal Review | The All-In-One Solution For CFDs on Crypto, Metals, & More

With so many options out there, finding the best trading platform to suit all your needs is a tough challenge to overcome. Does it have your preferred instruments to trade? Is the platform reliable, reputable, and secure? Does it have all the tools you need?

Reviews are critical in helping traders sort through the noise and find the features they desire before making a deposit. This platform review aims to educate the reader on if Capixal is worth signing up for and how to get started once a decision is made.

What is Capixal?

Capixal is a new type of crypto trading platform, that allows for much more than just plain Bitcoin trading. Capixal is a CFD broker, meaning contracts for differences. This type of derivative trading is ideal as it provides the most flexibility in trading instruments.

That’s why Capixal is able to provide one of the most extensive lists of assets under one roof. Among the assets offered include the aforementioned cryptocurrency asset class – dozens of them – alongside metals, forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and much more.

CFDs also enable long or short positions so traders can profit regardless of the market’s direction. Additional order types such as stop-loss orders are available to prevent risk.

Trade traditional markets, crypto, metals, and much more

Precious metal offerings range from gold to silver, copper, and more, while commodities vary from corn to soy and just about everything you could think of. Stock indices for the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and every major country are available next to individual stock trading for companies like Apple and Amazon. The cryptocurrency offerings list is massive and is constantly growing.

For the first time, traders no longer need to log into multiple accounts and platforms to trade such a large variety of assets or build a well-diversified portfolio with risk properly hedged across numerous positions.

Build your skills with educational tools

Those new to trading can learn the ropes, and those who want to step up their games can access the platform’s massive educational center, jam-packed with VODs, tutorials, guides, eBooks, and much more to unleash their full potential.

The platform is highly accessible for novices, making it an ideal platform for newcomers. Still, it also offers depth in terms of advanced trading tools to keep professionals coming back for more. In-platform analytical tools can help to build a sound technical strategy before taking a position, improving chances for success.

Rest assured funds are safe and secure

Capixal’s bank-grade infrastructure offers identity theft protection, secure account encryption, and safety standards according to international regulatory guidelines to ensure all customer funds are safeguarded against attacks, hacks, and more.

The platform itself is highly reliable, with little to no downtime in its history thanks to DDoS protection and consistent server backups.

Is Capixal recommended?

This review highly recommends Capixal. With such a massive list of more than 350+ assets, it means that there’s more and more opportunity for profit around every turn. The one-of-a-kind skill-building and educational trading platform allow traders to up their games, making them more successful and profitable along the way. That value alone makes Capixal a must-try. Several account levels are available for those interested in making their first deposit to Capixal today.

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.