Although Toobit is a relatively new entrant in crypto trading, it’s already making a great impression in the crypto trading industry. Launched in 2022 and backed by big investors such as Bybit and Huobi Ventures, the platform now has over 3 million active users, 200,000+ community members, and more than $15 billion in daily trading volume. And it’s not just hype—Toobit is trying not to be merely a crypto exchange. So, what exactly sets Toobit apart from other crypto exchanges?

Split or Merge? Flexible Trading And Real Utility

One of the standout features of Toobit is its position management tools. While most platforms offer a one-dimensional approach, Toobit gives users a choice between split mode or merged mode. In the split mode, every trade is handled independently, making it ideal for multi-strategies and multi-directional trading. Merged mode, on the other hand, streamlines the process by consolidating trades in the same direction into a single position — perfect for traders who prefer a cleaner interface and minimal micromanagement.

For high-volume or institutional traders, Toobit offers API integrations for algorithmic trading and portfolio management, as well as high-liquidity trading environments. Users can access over 450 tools, including cryptocurrencies, derivatives, trading bots, and demo trading. Institutional traders can also apply for customized withdrawal limits and other tailored services.

Being able to run both long and short positions simultaneously is also an advantage on Toobit, especially for more advanced trading strategies. This level of flexibility is uncommon among retail-facing exchanges and will undoubtedly appeal to traders who value greater control and customization.

Copy trading is another standout feature, offering over 40 zero-slippage trading pairs. Combined with automated tools such as Futures Grid and DCA (Martingale), Toobit provides a well-equipped toolkit for users looking to streamline and optimize their trading strategies.

Simple But Practical

The user experience is quick and friction-free. New users can sign up and deposit in under two minutes. Both the desktop and mobile interfaces are well-designed and functional, offering features such as alerts, trade volume notifications, and customizable portfolio views.

For those who need guidance, Toobit provides a range of educational resources, including tutorials, FAQs, and a help center. Customer support is available 24/7 through multiple channels, including Telegram and WhatsApp. It may not be groundbreaking, but it delivers the level of convenience users now expect in 2025.

Fees That Make Sense

Fees are often the dealbreaker for crypto traders, especially high-frequency ones. Toobit keeps it simple. No charges to open or maintain an account, no inactivity or portfolio transfer fees. Buying crypto incurs a 0.1% fee, and selling is slightly cheaper at 0.075%. Deposit fees? Zero. Withdrawal costs vary by blockchain network.

Crypto swaps incur no fees, which is a rare and valuable advantage. While fiat on-ramp services do carry fees, these are charged by third-party providers such as Simplex—not by Toobit itself.

Security And Trust

Toobit takes security seriously. There has been no record of a data breach. No evidence of customer information being sold or misused, and it employs standard features such as 2FA (via SMS, email, or third-party apps), security PINs, and device recognition. The platform stores cold wallets on air-gapped devices and protects hot wallets with AES-256 encryption and AI-powered surveillance tools. Standard stuff, but well-executed.

To minimize risks, the platform’s Bee-Safe technology incorporates multi-layered security, including hardware security modules and multi-party computation wallets. Toobit also partners with top blockchain security firms such as Beosin and Elliptic for regular audits.

Community And Global Reach

Toobit is creating a global community. With over 200,000 community members and 3,000 active influencers across major regions, such as in the US, UK, East Asia, and CIS countries, the exchange is rapidly expanding. The platform’s interface is available in 11 languages, making it accessible and user-friendly for international users.

The referral and affiliate programs provide an added layer of engagement, rewarding users with commissions and bonuses for bringing new traders to the platform.

Beyond Trading: Toobit’s Ecosystem In The Making

Toobit goes beyond traditional features by offering a Telegram Mini App that allows users to send and receive crypto gifts. Gifts can be sent as “Standard” (equal split) or “Lucky” (random distribution), and claimed funds are deposited directly into users’ Spot accounts.

Its partnership with NovaMeme also shows Toobit’s commitment to bridge the gap between centralized and decentralized finance. This integration offers early access to IDOs, cross-chain token swaps, and DEX services across ecosystems such as Solana, Ethereum, and Binance Smart Chain.

Final Take

Toobit doesn’t reinvent crypto trading but enhances many core features while offering greater flexibility than most platforms. With split and merged position options, zero-slippage copy trading, robust security, and low fees, it delivers a well-rounded trading experience.

There’s no NFT support, and some features might be underutilized by casual traders. But overall, Toobit is definitely worth checking out—especially for traders seeking a customizable, low-fee, high-performance trading environment.