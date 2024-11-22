Cardano has truly turned a corner and looks ready to stun the market with its next move. Meanwhile, Dogecoin holders are making the rotation into the highly disruptive Rollblock ($RBLK) GameFi launch set to make impressive 50x moves as it scales this year!

Bullish Regulations Incoming For Cardano ($ADA)

Cardano recently burst back into the crypto top 10 following a face-ripping 126% rally in the last 30 days. This has sent the Cardano price to $0.81, as a stunning 52% weekly candle has made long-term Cardano holders more jubilant than ever.

Cardano has recently made strides into the Bitcoin DeFi world by proposing the Cardano token as a bridge to the massive Bitcoin ecosystem. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has also been in talks with the incoming Trump administration on drafting beneficial new crypto regulations that will no doubt favor U.S.-based chains such as Cardano. The bullish outlook for Cardano is a run to $6 during 2025.

Dogecoin ($DOGE) Top Dog As Musk Takes Up DOGE Position

Dogecoin has managed to retain its position as the top dog in the meme coin world with an incredible surge this month that has added 167% to the Dogecoin market cap and brought the price of a Dogecoin token to $0.38.

This incredible rally has no doubt been caused by Elon Musk’s appointment to run the Department of Government Efficiency as part of Donald Trump’s new cabinet, with the world’s richest man showcasing Dogecoin to a global audience on X. The $1 mark looks programmed for Dogecoin in the months ahead.

Rollblock ($RBLK) Presale Prepares To Launch Sports Feature To Community Acclaim

Many Dogecoin holders have cashed out recently and poured their profits into the hottest presale of 2024, Rollblock ($RBLK). Rollblock makes the $450 billion online gaming industry look extremely outdated as it shakes things up with fully transparent, blockchain-backed gaming. This means that Rollblock gamers have the upper hand now that nothing can be manipulated behind closed doors.

This has led more than 22,000 early adopters to pour more than $5.6 million into the Rollblock presale, propelling $RBLK to stage 8 of its early fundraising offering.

The native $RBLK token powers the entire ecosystem, opening the door for holders to enjoy exclusive VIP benefits and staking rewards of up to 30%. All winnings on the 7,000+ immersive games on the site are paid using $RBLK, which has up its sleeve a revolutionary revenue-sharing mechanism designed to bring down the token supply over time.

Each week Rollblock will buy up millions of tokens using its operating profits, burning 60% of these and earmarking the rest for the staking community.

Experts have come to the conclusion that Rollblock is a future top 10 coin, meaning a staggering 50x rise from the current price of $0.036!

