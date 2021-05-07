AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of the CasperLabs Token (CSPR) under the pair USDT/CSPR on May 6 at 3:00 p.m. UTC.

Casper is a decentralized proof-of-stake blockchain network optimized for enterprise and developer adoption. The Casper Network is the first live blockchain built off the Correct-by-Construction (CBC) Casper specification, allowing the network to create sustainable new markets and unlock value by tokenizing nearly any asset without compromising performance or security.

With the CBC specification integrated, finality increases security and guarantees past decisions are irreversible, making decisions deterministic rather than probabilistic. Casper is flexible and block times can adjust based on network conditions. These benefits make transaction settlement faster and improves users’ confidence in the protocol’s data output.

The protocol is designed for enterprise adoption and focuses on flexible privacy permissions, low latency, and security. Casper allows enterprises to choose between public, permissioned, and private network iterations depending on their confidentiality preferences without sacrificing security or performance. This has attracted multiple enterprises and Web3 teams to develop partnerships with Casper.

Casper is built to withstand changing business and developer preferences. Upgradeable contracts ensure devs and enterprises can improve their applications over time. Stable and predictable gas fees ensure apps operate at high-performance standards even when network activity spikes. WebAssembly support ensures non-crypto devs can onboard quickly. On-chain governance mechanisms ensure governance based on network contribution and reputation. Activity on Casper is governed by “CSPR,” the network’s native token.

About AscendEX

Originally founded in 2018 as BitMax.io, AscendEx is a leading crypto and digital asset financial platform catering to both professional and retail traders. Our venue offers spot, futures, margin trading and staking products and incorporates key elements from the DeFi space to foster a unique market structure for users. AscendEx is led by a team of Wall Street veterans who have applied traditional markets’ rigor to create a robust, secure, and reliable experience for all participants; and a consistent source of liquidity for primary offerings.

About CasperLabs

