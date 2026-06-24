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TL;DR

Catholic leaders and law-enforcement-aligned groups are opposing parts of the CLARITY Act.

Their concern centers on protections for non-custodial software developers and possible gaps in money-transmitter oversight.

The pushback shows crypto market-structure reform still faces a public-safety lobbying challenge.

CLARITY Act Faces A Public-Safety Challenge

A coalition of Catholic leaders, law-enforcement-aligned groups and anti-trafficking advocates is warning that the CLARITY Act could weaken safeguards used to fight crypto-enabled crime. The criticism focuses on provisions that would protect non-custodial software developers from being treated like money transmitters.

The objection cuts to one of the hardest questions in crypto regulation: how to distinguish neutral software from financial intermediation. Crypto advocates argue that developers who publish non-custodial code should not be regulated like exchanges or payment processors. Critics worry that broad exemptions could make it harder to track illicit finance.

Why The Developer Question Matters

Non-custodial software is central to DeFi. Wallets, smart contracts and decentralized protocols often allow users to transact without a company taking control of funds. That architecture is a core part of crypto’s value proposition, but it also creates enforcement challenges when bad actors use the same tools.

The CLARITY Act aims to create clearer market-structure rules, but the opposition shows that not all policy fights are about investor protection or exchange registration. Some lawmakers will also weigh human trafficking, sanctions evasion, fraud and law-enforcement visibility when deciding how far developer protections should go.

A Bill Still Facing Political Friction

The pushback does not mean the CLARITY Act is dead. It does mean supporters may need to answer concerns that the bill could create loopholes for illicit finance. That could lead to amendments, narrower safe harbors or additional reporting requirements.

For crypto companies, the stakes are high. Clearer rules could unlock investment and product development in the U.S. But if the bill becomes framed as weakening crime safeguards, the political path could become much harder.

This coverage is based on information from Congress.gov.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on legislative details from Congress.gov, available at Congress.gov