The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced Monday that former federal prosecutor David Miller will serve as the agency’s new Director of Enforcement, a key role for crypto regulation.

Key CFTC Appointment

According to Reuters, Miller previously worked in the securities and commodities fraud task force at the US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, where he was known for pursuing complex, high-profile financial cases.

The appointment comes as newly installed CFTC Chairman Michael Selig reshapes the agency’s leadership. Selig joined the commission in late December and has since begun rebuilding staff ranks.

The regulator has been significantly thinned during President Donald Trump’s administration, with numerous career officials departing over the past year amid a broader reduction in the federal workforce. Selig currently stands as the sole political appointee on what is traditionally a bipartisan five-member commission.

In a statement, Miller said he is eager to support the chairman’s agenda:

Under Chairman Selig’s leadership, I look forward to working closely with the talented Commission staff to advance the chairman’s mission of fostering innovation and protecting the integrity of U.S. markets, including from fraud, abuse, and manipulation.

End Of Regulation By Enforcement In Crypto

Before returning to public service, Miller worked in private practice, where he represented clients in several digital asset cases brought by US authorities.

His recent work included defending a manager at a nonfungible token (NFT) platform who faced wire fraud and money laundering charges, as well as a former Coinbase product manager accused of insider trading.

Chairman Selig underscored what he described as a shift in philosophy at the enforcement division. In a social media post announcing the appointment, he said:

I’m delighted to announce David Miller as Director of Enforcement. The era of regulation by enforcement and witch hunts targeting crypto and other transformative industries is over. David will focus the division on policing fraud, manipulation and abuse — not policymaking.

The leadership change has been widely interpreted within the industry as aligning with President Trump’s stated ambition to position the United States as “the crypto capital of the world.”

In mid-February, the CFTC unveiled another initiative aimed at strengthening ties with the digital asset sector: a newly formed Innovation Advisory Committee composed of 35 members drawn from major exchanges, blockchain companies, and other industry leaders.

The committee is intended to provide the regulator with current, technical insight as it evaluates potential rules covering derivatives, market structure, token classification and related issues.

Chairman Selig said the advisory group would help ensure that the commission’s decisions reflect real-world market dynamics. He added that the collaboration is designed to help establish clearer regulatory guidelines, which he referred to as part of a broader “Golden Age of American Financial Markets.

