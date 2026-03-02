Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently commented on ongoing tensions between the crypto industry and traditional banking groups following public comments surrounding stablecoin yield negotiations at the White House.

His response came after a series of posts on X involving journalist Eleanor Terrett and White House adviser David Sacks, ultimately resulting in Garlinghouse sending a message to banks, urging them to act in good faith.

Stablecoin Yield Talks Spark Online Debate

The latest chapter in the crypto-vs-banks saga unfolded on social media platform X, where journalist Eleanor Terrett reported on the fallout from a contentious White House meeting over stablecoin yield regulations. Interestingly, Patrick Witt, the White House digital asset advisor, was aiming to pass the legislation by March 1, but that timeline has not been met.

According to Terrett, an unnamed source who claimed direct involvement in the talks painted a bleak picture of the negotiations, a characterization that led to pushback from the banking side.

Terrett reported that bank trade representatives from the American Bankers Association (ABA), the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), and the Bank Policy Institute, all of whom attended the White House meeting, were “perplexed” by the unnamed source’s framing and did not share those views. These views are related to claims by the source that there’s a very real likelihood that negotiations will fall apart unless Ripple CEO Brian Armstrong comes to the table.

David Sacks, Chair of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and the White House’s crypto czar, responded to Terrett. Praising crypto policy broker Patrick Witt, Sacks wrote that the crypto industry had already made major concessions on stablecoin yield and called on banks to reciprocate. The issue is around stablecoin yield: whether digital dollar issuers should be permitted to offer interest-like returns to holders.

Ripple CEO Says Banks Should Act In Good Faith

There is still an issue with brokering a compromise between the banks and the crypto industry. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong had raised concerns about the crypto bill, saying that banking interests in the bill draft were attempting to suppress competition. However, Armstrong later commented that there’s now a path forward for a “win‑win” outcome for the crypto industry, the banking sector, and American consumers.

According to comments from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, the ball is now in the court of the banks, who need to act in good faith. “The door to a deal is wide open. The banks just need to act in good faith and walk through it,” Garlinghouse said.

This posture is consistent with Garlinghouse’s support for collaborative and pro-crypto legislation. The Ripple CEO recently predicted that the long-stalled CLARITY Act will pass by the end of April. The bill is designed to define digital asset market structure and reduce uncertainty over jurisdiction between regulators.

