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Crypto pundit Bank XRP has drawn attention to how Ripple Prime has found its way into Wall Street’s core infrastructure. This follows an announcement by the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), in which it named the crypto firm as a partner for its tokenization service.

How Ripple And XRP Have Found Their Way Into Wall Street

In an X post, Bank XRP stated that Ripple is now inside Wall Street’s core infrastructure. He noted that DTCC, which clears $114 trillion in transactions, has confirmed that Ripple Prime is among the more than 50 firms joining its tokenization working group. The firm joins the likes of BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan, which DTCC also named.

DTCC revealed that it plans to roll out the pilot of production trades of tokenized real-world assets using its service in July 2026 and then launch the service in October 2026. Meanwhile, in response to Bank XRP’s post, crypto analyst ChartNerd highlighted that DTCC’s partnership with Ripple Prime is bullish for XRP.

In an X post, he noted that Ripple Prime is used in all U.S. states and that the brokerage now allows clients to use XRP and RLUSD. He added that the prime brokerage leverages both assets for trading, collateral, and post-trade settlement. It is worth noting that the DTCC partnership comes as the tokenization narrative heats up on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

RWA.xyz data shows that the XRP Ledger has now crossed $4 billion in total RWA value, up over 10% in the last 30 days. Other metrics, such as the RWA holders, stablecoin market cap, stablecoin holders, and stablecoin transaction volume, are also up over the last 30 days, signaling significant network activity.

Pundit Draws XRP Relation To Bank Of America’s Partnership With SWIFT

In an X post, crypto pundit X Finance Bull explained how Bank of America’s move to launch cross-border payments via SWIFT relates to XRP. He noted that the bank has been listed as a RippleNet member and has sat on Ripple’s Governance Committee. The pundit added that the bank also has XRP exposure through the Volatility Shares XRP ETF.

In line with this, X Finance Bull noted that the same bank, expanding through SWIFT, already has regulated XRP exposure and ties to the payment firm. He declared that banks are not choosing between SWIFT and Ripple but are running both lanes simultaneously. On the one hand, SWIFT gives these banks global messaging reach across more than 11,000 institutions. On the other hand, RippleNet is said to provide blockchain-based settlement and on-demand liquidity through XRP, where speed, cost, and capital efficiency matter.

At the time of writing, the XRP price is trading at around $1.15, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com