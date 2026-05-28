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Orbital, a global payment orchestration platform connecting stablecoin and traditional payment rails, has selected Banking Circle as its primary banking partner to expand stablecoin settlement and multi-currency payment capabilities across Europe — a partnership that plugs Orbital directly into a fully MiCA-compliant infrastructure already processing more than €1.5 trillion annually across 750 financial institutions.

The partnership, announced May 28 via PR Newswire, connects Orbital’s payment orchestration layer to Banking Circle’s newly activated stablecoin settlement services — capabilities the Luxembourg-based bank launched on April 27, 2026, following its receipt of a Crypto-Asset Service Provider license from Luxembourg’s Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier on April 15, per Stablecoin Insider’s reporting of the bank’s announcement.

The timing is notable: Banking Circle became the first institution in Luxembourg to simultaneously hold banking, electronic money token, and CASP licenses — a regulatory trifecta that positions it as one of the most comprehensively licensed digital asset settlement banks in the European Union.

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What The Integration With Circle Delivers

Through Banking Circle’s platform, Orbital gains access to instant two-way fiat-to-stablecoin and stablecoin-to-fiat settlement supporting Circle’s USDC, Paxos’ USDG, and Banking Circle’s own euro stablecoin EURI — all with 24/7 real-time execution directly from the bank’s core platform, per the PR Newswire announcement.

The integration removes a structural friction point that has historically complicated enterprise stablecoin adoption in Europe: the requirement to maintain separate relationships with multiple settlement counterparties across different jurisdictions and regulatory frameworks.

For Orbital’s enterprise clients — which include businesses managing cross-border payments across both stablecoin and traditional rails — the Banking Circle connection adds direct access to SEPA infrastructure, named IBANs, and full AML and KYC compliance checks within a single integrated payment layer, per the announcement.

The MiCA Context

The partnership arrives as Europe’s Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation enters its operational enforcement phase — creating both an opportunity and a compliance threshold that many payment infrastructure providers are scrambling to meet. Banking Circle’s simultaneous licensing across banking, EMT, and CASP categories means Orbital’s stablecoin settlement activity now operates under the same regulatory oversight framework that governs its traditional payment operations — a structural alignment that matters considerably for the institutional clients both companies serve.

The broader European stablecoin infrastructure buildout is accelerating in parallel. A consortium of twelve European banks including ING, UniCredit, and CaixaBank is advancing the Qivalis euro stablecoin project with a planned launch in the second half of 2026 — signaling that the institutional demand Orbital and Banking Circle are positioning to capture is expanding rapidly across the continent.

This development marks a pivotal moment for the nascent sector’s integration with Europe’s regulated financial infrastructure. A payment orchestration platform connecting stablecoin rails to a bank processing €1.5 trillion annually — under full MiCA oversight — is precisely the institutional plumbing the sector has been building toward, and its arrival suggests the gap between crypto payment infrastructure and traditional finance settlement is narrowing faster than most observers anticipated.

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