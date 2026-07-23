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Coinbase has added native staking support for Sui, giving eligible users a way to earn SUI rewards directly through the exchange without managing validators themselves.

According to Coinbase’s staking support materials, SUI staking offers dynamic estimated rewards in the range of 1.4% to 3.3% APY, with eligibility restrictions that exclude New York. The structure uses auto-compounding, and rewards are tied to Sui’s epoch-based validator system, with Coinbase distributing user rewards on its own schedule.

For Sui, the listing matters because Coinbase distribution can make staking easier for a much wider user base. Plenty of tokenholders are curious about staking, but do not want to deal with wallets, delegation, validator selection, or network-specific tooling.

Coinbase turns that process into a button inside a familiar account.

TL;DR

Coinbase now supports native SUI staking for eligible users.

Estimated rewards are dynamic and listed at roughly 1.4% to 3.3% APY.

The launch improves staking access, but it should not be mixed with unsupported price-target claims.

Why Exchange Staking Still Matters

Crypto-native users often prefer self-custody staking.

They want control over wallets, validators, and rewards. That makes sense for experienced users, especially on networks where delegation is straightforward.

But most exchange users are different.

They may hold SUI because they like the network, because it is listed on Coinbase, or because they want exposure to a growing Layer 1 ecosystem. They may not want to learn the staking mechanics. They may not even know how to move tokens safely into a wallet.

Exchange staking fills that gap.

It is not the same as staking directly. Users rely on Coinbase’s custody, terms, and distribution process. But it lowers the barrier for participation and can increase the share of tokenholders earning rewards rather than leaving tokens idle.

For a network like Sui, that can help make staking feel more mainstream.

The APY Is Dynamic, Not Guaranteed

The reward range needs to be read carefully.

A stated APY estimate is not a fixed promise. Staking rewards can change based on validator performance, network conditions, commission, total stake, and protocol-level reward mechanics. Coinbase may also apply its own terms around distribution and eligibility.

That means users should treat the APY as an estimate, not a guaranteed yield product.

This is especially important because exchange staking can sometimes be marketed too casually. It may look like a savings account inside the app, but the underlying asset remains volatile. A user can earn SUI rewards and still lose money if the SUI price falls.

That is not unique to Sui. It is true across staking assets.

The reward is paid in the token, and the token’s market price still matters.

Coinbase Gives Sui More Visibility

The bigger ecosystem impact is visibility.

Coinbase support puts SUI staking in front of users who may not follow Sui’s developer updates or ecosystem announcements. It makes staking part of the exchange experience rather than a separate crypto-native workflow.

That can help with user participation.

More accessible staking may improve tokenholder engagement, reduce idle balances, and create a clearer reason for long-term holders to keep assets on-platform. It can also make Sui feel more mature as an asset supported by major exchange infrastructure.

But this should not be confused with a direct price catalyst.

A staking launch does not automatically mean SUI will break resistance levels, attract new buyers, or outperform the market. It is an access and infrastructure update first.

Price action will still depend on broader demand, market sentiment, unlocks, developer activity, DeFi liquidity, and macro conditions.

The Custody Trade-Off

There is always a trade-off with exchange staking.

Coinbase makes staking easier, but users give up direct control while their assets remain in exchange custody. That may be fine for many retail users, but it is still a different risk profile from self-custody.

Some users will prefer Coinbase because it is simple. Others will prefer direct delegation because it offers more control and potentially different validator choices.

Both approaches can coexist.

For Sui, the important thing is that staking access is expanding. A healthy network benefits when more holders understand how staking works and how rewards are generated.

Coinbase is one of the strongest distribution channels for that education.

Sui’s Ecosystem Gets Another Mainstream Entry Point

Sui has been working to position itself as a high-performance network for DeFi, gaming, payments, and consumer applications. Staking support from Coinbase does not prove that strategy is succeeding by itself, but it adds another mainstream touchpoint.

Users can buy SUI. They can hold it. Now eligible users can stake it more easily.

That gives the asset a more complete exchange-side experience.

The next question is whether Sui can turn that user access into deeper ecosystem activity. Staking is useful, but the network also needs apps people want to use, liquidity that stays, and developer momentum that turns infrastructure into demand.

Coinbase support helps with the first step: making participation easier.

What happens after that depends on Sui itself.

This article is based on Coinbase staking support materials for SUI rewards.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released in disclosures at primary source documentation.