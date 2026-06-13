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TL;DR

Ethena says the Steakhouse High Yield USDC Vault is live on Coinbase.

The vault is powered by USDe on Morpho and curated by Steakhouse Financial.

The product may offer higher yield potential, but it also carries additional synthetic stablecoin collateral risk.

Coinbase Adds A Higher-Yield DeFi Vault

Coinbase has expanded its onchain lending offering with the launch of a Steakhouse Financial High Yield USDC Vault connected to Ethena and Morpho, according to an official Ethena Labs post on X.

The first product in the Ethena ✦ Coinbase collaboration is now live.



The @SteakhouseFi High Yield Vault has officially launched on @Coinbase, powered by USDe on @Morpho.



Coinbase’s user base now has access to a best in class savings rate through the vault, live in the… pic.twitter.com/xYG7gGW8mJ — Ethena (@ethena) June 11, 2026

Ethena described the product as the first live integration in its collaboration with Coinbase. The vault is powered by USDe on Morpho and curated by Steakhouse Financial, bringing a more complex DeFi yield structure into a Coinbase-accessible product.

The basic user flow is simple from the outside: users deposit USDC, and a smart contract wallet connects to Morpho to allocate funds across lending markets. Under the hood, however, this is a more risk-sensitive product than a plain stablecoin rewards account because the collateral mix can include Ethena-backed assets such as USDe and USDtb.

Why The Collateral Mix Matters

The key difference is risk profile. Coinbase’s existing lower-risk vault options are built around more conservative collateral standards. The new High Yield Vault accepts a broader mix of assets, including synthetic stablecoin-linked collateral.

That can support higher lending yields when market demand is strong, but it also introduces risks around collateral behavior, market liquidity and the stability of the underlying DeFi positions. APYs in these systems are dynamic, so any yield number should be treated as variable rather than guaranteed.

The launch is also notable because Coinbase Ventures has disclosed an investment in ENA, Ethena’s governance token. That does not make the vault inherently unsafe or attractive, but it does make the relationship between Coinbase, Ethena and the broader DeFi yield market worth watching.

DeFi Yield Moves Further Into Mainstream Apps

The larger story is that DeFi lending infrastructure continues to move closer to mainstream crypto users. Morpho, Steakhouse Financial and Ethena are not being presented as separate destinations users must manually navigate; instead, their mechanics are being bundled into a product inside a major exchange ecosystem.

Access is still limited. The capture notes indicate the vault is available to eligible US users excluding New York, as well as select international markets. That means availability and suitability will vary by jurisdiction and user profile.

For readers, the takeaway is not simply that Coinbase has added another yield product. It is that centralized platforms are increasingly packaging DeFi-native strategies into simplified interfaces. That could broaden access, but it also makes clear risk disclosure more important, especially when synthetic stablecoin collateral is involved.

That difference should be clear for readers who may only see the phrase “high yield” and assume the product behaves like a standard stablecoin account. DeFi lending vaults depend on smart contracts, collateral rules and market utilization, so the return profile can change as conditions shift. The convenience of accessing the vault through a familiar platform does not remove the underlying protocol risk.

The product also highlights how Base is becoming a distribution layer for more advanced DeFi strategies. Instead of users manually bridging funds, choosing lending markets and managing collateral risk themselves, Coinbase is packaging that activity into a more guided interface. That may bring DeFi closer to mainstream users, but it also raises the bar for transparent risk explanations.

Source: Ethena Labs on X at Ethena Labs on X