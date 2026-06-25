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CoinGecko research says most Pump.fun tokens fail quickly, underlining the extreme risk profile behind Solana’s memecoin launch culture.

TL;DR

CoinGecko says a large share of Pump.fun tokens fail within the first day.

The data gives traders a harder look at launchpad survival rates.

The findings add context to the current wave of memecoin crashes and liquidity wipeouts.

CoinGecko Puts Numbers On Memecoin Risk

CoinGecko research has put a hard number on one of crypto’s most obvious but often ignored risks: most memecoin launches do not survive for long. The research focused on Pump.fun, the Solana-linked launch platform that became a symbol of the latest memecoin cycle, and found that a large share of tokens fail within 24 hours.

The exact statistic is useful because it moves the debate beyond anecdotes. Traders know that most newly launched memecoins are risky, but a launch-day failure rate near seven in ten changes the way risk should be framed. It suggests the average buyer is entering a market where failure is the normal outcome, not the exception.

Why Pump.fun Became The Test Case

Pump.fun became popular because it made token creation extremely easy. That simplicity drove huge activity, but it also lowered the barrier for low-effort launches, copycat coins, liquidity grabs and short-lived social campaigns. The result was a market that moved fast, but often with very little durability.

For Solana, the platform helped drive network activity and cultural attention. For users, it created a casino-like environment where early entries could deliver massive returns but most tokens disappeared before building anything close to a real community.

A Health Check For The Sector

The research is not necessarily bearish for every memecoin. Some tokens do survive, build communities and attract deeper liquidity. But it is a warning against treating launchpad activity as proof of healthy demand.

For the wider crypto market, the takeaway is that memecoin launch platforms can generate volume and attention, but they also create a high-failure environment. Traders who ignore that base rate are effectively betting against the statistics from the start.

The main point is not that one headline settles the direction of the market by itself. It is that the same themes keep showing up across the tape: regulation is becoming more specific, institutional products are moving closer to normal financial rails, and traders are reacting quickly whenever liquidity thins out. That is why the source detail matters here. The development gives the market one more data point at a time when Bitcoin, Ethereum and the wider altcoin complex are already being judged through the lens of leverage, policy risk and institutional participation.

The practical reading is that this story belongs inside the wider market structure rather than as an isolated announcement. Traders are still working through a mix of weaker liquidity, tougher policy questions, institutional product launches and renewed stress in high-beta tokens. That means even stories that look narrow at first can become useful because they show where capital, regulation and infrastructure are moving. The safest framing is to avoid treating the development as a guaranteed price catalyst and instead focus on what it changes for market participants, builders and investors watching the next stage of crypto adoption.

This coverage is based on information from CoinGecko.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information from CoinGecko, available at CoinGecko