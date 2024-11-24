The recent shake-up in the meme coin sector has investors wondering if Pepe (PEPE) could overtake Shiba Inu (SHIB) as Dogecoin’s number one challenger. However, experts are predicting that Rollblock’s (RBLK) community engagement strategy could result in meme coin returns that send it roaring into the top 10 tokens. This top altcoin could experience as much as 10,000x gains when its crypto presale ends as it blends utility and memes to maximize growth.

Pepe Rally Keeps Accelerating With Top 10 in Sight

Pepe is a relatively new meme coin that has yet to see any of the reversals of older tokens. The Pepe price has now rallied more than 350x from its ICO.

The Pepe price is currently in a renewed phase of this rally and shows no signs of stopping. Pepe’s current momentum is going strong with over 100% growth this month. This brings Pepe’s total annual return to more than 13,000%.

Shiba Inu’s Best Days Behind It as Dogecoin Outpaces

The best days for the Shiba Inu price may already be behind it. Shiba Inu was one of the original meme coins to capture the attention of the market when it soared almost 10,000x higher. However, the Shiba Inu price has shed more than 75% of this value since its 2021 peak.

Shiba Inu is up a more muted 35% this month, which is slightly trailing the overall market. Shiba Inu is up only 250% in 2024, which is even less than the current meme coin king, Dogecoin.

Rollblock Blends Meme Coin Community With Crypto Gaming Utility

Although Pepe is definitely on track to take Shiba Inu’s number two meme coin spot, experts are warning that a new top altcoin is offering a fresh take that blends the utility of crypto gaming with the viral community engagement of meme coins.

Rollblock recognized that most meme coins end up shedding value because there is no supporting utility once the hype and momentum fade. That is why Rollblock’s strategy is based on the enormous utility potential of crypto gaming.

The gaming industry produced almost $525 billion in revenue in 2024. Rollblock’s platform of 7,000 games is already making rapid inroads as blockchain technology transforms the online gaming experience.

Rollblock marries the viral fun of meme coins with this foundation of utility through its massive social media ecosystem. Rollblock’s community is constantly expanding through viral engagement, which is further supported by a never-ending parade of exciting events and giveaways.

This blend of community and utility comes together in Rollblock’s signature revenue-sharing program. This program uses the platform’s own revenue to perform buybacks each week. The buybacks are then either burned to increase value or used as staking rewards.

Rollblock’s innovative approach to online gaming has it speeding through the last four stages of its crypto presale, with a current price of only $0.036 and a 50% special bonus offer in place. The latest expert projections have this price growing up to 10,000x by the end of 2025.

