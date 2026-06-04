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Only 58 people came forward under Israel’s voluntary crypto disclosure program, leaving the tax authority far short of the billions of dollars it had hoped to collect. Officials had expected a surge in corrected filings and fresh tax payments, but the early results point to a much quieter response.

Limited Trust In The Offer

The program was designed to give crypto holders a chance to clean up old reporting mistakes without facing criminal charges, provided they met the filing rules and paid what they owed. But according to reports, the offer did not carry enough force on its own, and many holders appear to have stayed on the sidelines rather than risk putting their names on the record.

A tax lawyer quoted in the coverage said the lack of an anonymous path made the decision harder for people who did not think they were already under heavy scrutiny. The concern was simple: once a taxpayer steps in, the state has a clearer view of what was hidden before, and the promise of safety may not feel as strong as it looks on paper.

Big Expectations, Small Response

The gap between expectation and reality is striking because the tax authority had hoped the voluntary process could bring in as much as $1 billion in tax revenue from crypto holdings. Instead, the reports point to about $50 million in declared crypto capital, a figure that suggests many holders either chose to wait or decided not to engage at all.

The filing window also came with a narrow set of conditions, including a cap tied to the equivalent of $522,000 as of December 2024 and a deadline that runs until Aug. 31, 2026. That kind of structure can help define the rules, but it also narrows the pool of people willing to step in, especially when the state is asking them to correct past records tied to assets that are often moved quietly.

What The Numbers Suggest

The weak turnout lands against a larger backdrop of crypto ownership in Israel, where the Bank of Israel estimated that residents held about $1 billion in digital assets during the first half of 2024. That means the voluntary disclosures captured only a small slice of the market, even before the deadline has closed.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView