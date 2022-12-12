Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is hosting a dream event; raising over $11 million over a series of presale rounds is a milestone only the most promising projects can reach, especially in a bear market, after factoring in investors’ diligence and unwillingness to buy any crypto assets. Big Eyes has shown potential to be the biggest meme coin to kickstart the bull market.

Big Eyes has been a decent buy for most people because the coin is still on presale and has been selling way below market price since stage 1. Although the token’s price slightly increases as it advances through its presale stage, it is still a decent offering for those who might just be finding out about the meme coin. Presale purchases are a low-risk entry in the crypto market because you can turn a small investment into massive profits, especially for a meme coin project.

In other news, Bitcoin’s (BTC) miner’s revenue is at its lowest since November 2020. While Bitcoin’s price is still struggling at approximately $16.5K, miners’ revenue continues to fall, thereby taking the motivation away from mining the cryptocurrency. The crypto market is taking a toll on enterprises that mine Bitcoin, and recently, Binance started a $500 million lending project to support miners.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) is the first and largest cryptocurrency in the market that was created anonymously by Satoshi Nakamoto. Bitcoin was introduced as the first viable iteration of decentralized finance that allowed users to send money without needing a third party. The blockchain landscape has evolved since the creation of Bitcoin, and the need for the cryptocurrency is fizzling out. However, Bitcoin has such a dominance in the crypto market that its price trend often dictates the direction of the rest of the market.

This is why the mining rewards decreasing revenues could also have a toll on the market. Due to the dismal market circumstances and falling prices, the income received by Bitcoin miners is plummeting. It was somewhat predictable that mining operations would decrease as the value of a BTC dollar increased. According to data from Blockchain.com, bitcoin mining profits have been declining since they peaked in November of last year, which correlates with the bull market’s peak. It is currently at about $11,670,337 for November 26th, which is the lowest level in precisely two years.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes is the latest meme coin project that has amassed the hype needed for any successful crypto project. Big Eyes aims to launch on the Ethereum blockchain, where it can inherit the best DeFi resources and a ready community. Big Eyes is looking to replicate the success of Shiba Inu(SHIB) with DeFi.

Big Eyes is also looking to explore the NFT landscape seeing as its memes have the potential to make a popular collection. However, the established plan is to use the NFT as access tickets to more content and community events. In addition, the project will be a big donor to charity, with 5% of the total supply held in a charity wallet and a percentage of future tax going to projects saving the oceans.

Big Eyes is a community-governed project, so holders can contribute effort that translates to value on their holdings. The project will enable users to have a say on governance while looking to push the meme narratives even further.

Big Eyes presale is still selling out at record speed, and you should take advantage of this one. Join the BIG presale here now.

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL