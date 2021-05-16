Delphi Digital, a New York-based crypto research and venture firm, recently launched its latest on-chain fund to invest in non-fungible token (NFT) projects.

0/ Our team is thrilled to announce the launch of the world's first on-chain NFT fund on @SyndicateDAO called "Delphi INFINFT" run by our team and @gmoneyNFT Backers include @IDEOVC + other NFT pioneers like @gabusch, @Jihoz_Axie, @AndrewSteinwold, etc!https://t.co/FI8OhDAUh2 — Delphi Digital (@Delphi_Digital) May 14, 2021

The fund, referred to as Delphi InfiNFT, is based on decentralized finance (DeFi) investing protocol Syndicate. “It will enable automation of deposits, cap table, distributions, fund management, reporting, etc.” said Anil Lulla, co-founder of Delphi Digital.

“NFT’s are changing digital ownership rights, as well as how creators are interacting with their communities. Along with the growth of the NFT space, there is supporting infrastructure that needs to be built alongside it. The goal of this fund is to find the protocols that are moving the NFT space forward and building the infrastructure that is needed.”

Delphi Digital has partnered with NFT investor Gmoney for its NFT fund, who famously purchased a CryptoPunk NFT for a record price of 140 Ethereum worth approximately $180,000 at the time. Gmoney and Delphi will co-manage the fund together.

The bull market in NFT's hasn't even started yet. Together with @Delphi_Digital, we will bring the next phase of NFT's to reality. https://t.co/UGlQTEXehH — gmoney.eth (@gmoneyNFT) May 14, 2021

According to their website, the fund will look to create an investment portfolio consisting of 20 protocols through InfiNFT. “We plan to deploy at least 80% of the fund’s capital in the first 6 – 9 months as we find protocols that fit with our thesis,” the team report read.

“We will identify and select leading NFT networks through our networks and communities. We’ll be working directly with the teams we invest in to help them become a core piece of the NFT ecosystem long-term.

Delphi’s InfiNFT is backed by IDEO CoLab Ventures, Divergence Ventures, Axie Infinity, Compound Finance, and Fractional, among others.

The recent steep Ethereum selloff led to massive losses in market cap across the NFT markets. According to NFT Valuations, Cryptopunks’ total market valuation dropped $600 million this past week — representing over a 66% loss. In spite of the recent volatility, investors like Delphi Digital appear to be confident in the long-term prospects of the non-fungible token space.