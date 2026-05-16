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Most traders who hold Bitcoin or Ethereum are sitting on capital they cannot easily deploy.

To trade global markets with it, the traditional route goes like this: convert to fiat, pay a conversion spread, wait for the transfer, fund a separate brokerage account, and then execute. Conversion fees and delays vary by provider, but they all eat into your timing and your margin. By the time you are in position, the opportunity you spotted may have already played out. For active traders, that friction does not just cost money. It costs access.

This is where crypto-funded trading changes the equation. PrimeXBT, a multi-asset broker and crypto service provider, was among the first to let traders use crypto as margin for FX, gold, indices and other markets, without converting, without transferring, and without leaving the crypto ecosystem.

Your crypto is already capital. Start using it that way.

The mental model most crypto holders carry is that Bitcoin and Ethereum are assets to be managed separately from everything else. Trading stocks means a brokerage account. Trading FX means another account. Crypto sits in its own silo.

PrimeXBT was built on a different premise from the start. Since 2018, the platform has treated crypto as the base layer of trading activity. It is the collateral that funds your entire trading operation across asset classes. You do not move it out to access global markets. You use it where it already is.

With its new native platform, PXTrader 2.0, you can open your account in BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC or USD and trade across 350+ instruments, including forex pairs, commodities like gold and oil, global indices including the Nasdaq and S&P 500, individual shares, and crypto futures, all from that single account. When the Nasdaq moves on a Fed decision, you can be in position within seconds. When oil spikes on a geopolitical headline, your crypto margin is already there.

What PXTrader 2.0 gives you in practice

The platform is built around the reality that active traders rarely stay in one market for long. That thinking is reflected across the entire trading experience.

Leverage goes up to 1:1000 depending on the market, with cross or isolated margin giving you precise control over exposure. You decide how much of your balance backs each trade, not the platform. Hedge mode and netting mode give you further flexibility over how positions interact, depending on your strategy.

Spreads are tighter on PXTrader 2.0 than on the previous PXTrader platform. On CFDs, spreads start from 0.2 pips, with VIP tiers offering discounts of up to 25% as trading activity increases. On crypto futures, fees start from 0.01% maker and 0.045% taker, while with VIP tiers you can reduce taker fees to as low as 0.015%. For traders who are active across multiple markets daily, tighter pricing compounds into a real cost advantage over time.

The charting tools are powered by TradingView, with 100+ indicators, no indicator limit, and multi-chart layouts that let you track several markets simultaneously. Execution happens in the same interface. One-click trading, a clean order form with limit, stop and market orders, and a customised buy/sell on-chart tile for fast entries in volatile conditions. You are not switching between analysis and execution. You are doing both in one place.

MetaTrader 5 is also integrated for traders who prefer that environment, all within the same PrimeXBT ecosystem.

The practical side

There is no minimum deposit for trading accounts and no withdrawal fees. If you need to convert between crypto and fiat, you can do it inside the platform without touching any external exchange.

PrimeXBT was crypto-native before that phrase existed. The idea that digital assets and global markets belong in the same environment was not a product pivot or a response to a trend. It was the original premise, built in 2018 and still running the same logic today. That same foundation now powers PXTrader 2.0.

Being positioned to act fast

This year repeatedly showed why cross-market access and capital flexibility matter. When tensions around the Strait of Hormuz escalated, oil, currencies, gold and crypto all reacted within the same session. The traders who captured those moves were not the ones scrambling to transfer funds between platforms. They were already in position, because their capital was already there.

This is where PrimeXBT continues to make a difference, offering a trading environment where crypto and global markets operate within a single ecosystem.

Start trading with PrimeXBT.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a global multi-asset broker and crypto asset service provider trusted by traders in more than 150 countries. The platform bridges traditional and digital markets within one integrated environment, redefining versatility and innovation in online trading. Clients can access Forex, CFDs on indices, commodities, shares, crypto, and Crypto Futures, as well as buy, store and exchange cryptocurrencies. This unified experience extends across both the native PXTrader 2.0 platform and MetaTrader 5, supported by advanced risk-management tools and a wide range of funding options in crypto, fiat and local payment methods. Since 2018, PrimeXBT has focused on empowering traders through broad multi-asset access, fair and transparent conditions, professional-grade technology and dedicated human support. By combining expertise, trust and a client-first approach, PrimeXBT sets a benchmark of excellence in the financial industry and provides traders with the tools they need to trade, grow and succeed with confidence.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs. Some products and services, including MT5, may not be available in your jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client’s country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.