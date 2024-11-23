According to a Bloomberg report, the Keir Starmer-led Labour government is set to unveil comprehensive cryptocurrency regulations in early 2025. The announcement is expected at London’s City & Financial Global Tokenisation Summit.

Crypto Regulations Are Coming To The UK

A senior minister has confirmed that to align with digital asset regulatory developments in Europe and the US, the UK government is preparing to draft a regulatory framework for digital assets early next year.

Speaking at a conference on November 21, Economic Secretary to the Treasury Tulip Siddiq emphasized the government’s focus on regulating stablecoins and crypto staking services.

For the uninitiated, stablecoins are digital assets typically pegged to the value of fiat currencies like the US dollar, Euro, and others. Crypto staking services, on the other hand, allow investors to “stake” or lock up their crypto assets on blockchain-powered protocols to earn monetary rewards through digital tokens.

The previous Conservative government, led by Rishi Sunak, had planned to introduce cryptocurrency regulations earlier this year. However, the general election and subsequent change in leadership delayed the rollout.

The new regulations are expected to significantly impact the treatment of stablecoins and crypto staking services. For example, Siddiq noted that stablecoins would no longer fall under the UK’s existing payment services regulation, as their current use cases differ from traditional payment systems.

UK industry leaders have been advocating for crypto staking services to be classified as a technology service rather than an investment scheme. Treating staking as an investment scheme subjects it to stringent financial regulations, which many argue are overly restrictive. The Labour government appears receptive to these concerns. Siddiq stated:

It doesn’t make sense for staking services to have this treatment and the government intends to proceed with removing this legal uncertainty accordingly.

Trump’s Win Hastens UK’s Regulatory Plans

The victory of pro-crypto US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump may have accelerated the UK’s timeline for rolling out digital asset regulations. A favorable regulatory environment in the US could potentially cause crypto businesses to migrate from the UK – a situation the struggling UK economy wants to avoid.

It will be particularly challenging for the UK government to create a conducive digital asset regulatory environment in the country, considering the country’s hostile stance toward digital assets in the past.

While the UK works on its digital asset regulations, countries like El Salvador and Bhutan are already reaping the benefits of a proactive, pro-crypto stance. At press time, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $98,286, up 2% in the past 24 hours.

