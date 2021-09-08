CTRL / ART / D is the agency that guides artists through the world of NFTs and helps them develop NFT content.

NFT, or non-fungible tokens, have been shaking the art world, opening up a new way of exposure and capitalization for artists. But creators might struggle with learning how to leverage NFTs.

CTRL / ART / D agency can make artists’ lives easier by guiding them through the NFT world while taking technical aspects and marketing under control. With CTRL / ART / D, any content creator making visual, audio, or physical objects can get their work published on online NFT marketplaces and get them properly monetized. The agency will assist artists in integrating into the vast community of crypto enthusiasts, growing their exposure.

CTRL / ART / D offers the following services:

Artist verification as an NFT content creator

Publication on select NFT marketplaces

Marketing support (publication strategy development, press releases, etc.)

Collabs with top NFT artists and auctions

CTRL / ART / D agency adopts an individual approach and builds NFT strategies considering each creator’s needs and requirements.

The first drop this month

The initial drop of the first artist took place on Monday, 06/09. CTRL / ART / D will assist Valentyne Metyk with launching his art as NFTs on Foundation. Read the artist’s story and the legend of his three prominent works—Business Woman, Evolution, and Waiting—at the official CTRL / ART / D website.

Here’s a peek into the mindset of the artist and the vision behind his Energy in Color series:

What are spiritual fullness and emptiness? How can we represent them in art? Metyk focuses on the inner energy, something we often neglect or even forget. Two primary colors are symbolic blue and red; both emphasize our internal state of mind: negative emotions (red) and joyful harmony (blue).

Often the empty characters in the artist’s paintings possess ears and a mouth but eyes. For an eye symbolizes awareness and spiritual depth, and the “dead race of consumers” doesn’t have one. Metyk’s artistic practice is inspired by personal experience. Hence, he translates internal observations, thin energies, and spiritual upheavals into visual mirrors of our personalities (or should we say “souls”).

Those with blue energy (who practice positive thinking and good actions) and red energy (acting destructively) gain the desired pair of eyes. However, this appears to be a completely different symbol. Metyk depicts reality in a range of facets and plunges into the spiritual abyss only to bring us the truth. Now we get a chance to keep it on a trustless machine.

For business and media inquires: info@ctrlartd.com