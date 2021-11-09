CumRocket, Polkadot and HUH Token are all cryptocurrencies that have offered a pre-sale in an attempt to boost the price of their cryptocurrency upon launch. CumRocket and Polkadot are now officially live and are available on several cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Whereas HUH Token is currently in the presale stage and has plans for an incentivised 4 weeks of presale before launching. This article aims to explore how pre-sales benefited both CumRocket and PolkaDot and what their success indicates for HUH Token’s Presale Manoeuvre.

What Is A Cryptocurrency Presale?

Most cryptocurrencies will offer a pre-sale price for their tokens to potential investors before the release of the token. If everything goes well and the cryptocurrency is a success, this could be beneficial for both investors and the development team. Investors have the opportunity to acquire an altcoin that may be worth a lot more in the future, while the project’s developers may receive some much-needed funding to complete the project. What’s more, pre-sale helps to create a buzz and an air of excitement around the cryptocurrency, which will hopefully lead to a price surge when the token goes public.

CumRocket’s Pre-Sale Story

CumRocket first emerged on the cryptocurrency scene in April 2021. It is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that wants to revolutionise the adult content industry. The pre-sale for CumRocket was fairly exclusive, and the investors who did manage to get their hands on the CUMMIES Token have made profound profits. CumRocket launched its presale on DxSale and there was a cap of 50 Binance Coin (BNB) with a limit of 1 BNB per investor. This reduced the risk of one single investor having the power to manipulate pieces.

There is a total supply of 10 billion CUMMIES, with a presale rate of one BNB every 20 million CUMMIES. Before the launch, 10% of the total supply was purchased.

What Does HUH Token’s Pre-Sale Entail?

HUH Token has embarked on a slightly longer pre-sale period than usual. However, they have broken down the weeks so that each week comes with different benefits. So, the earlier you get in the better. As it stands, they are offering presale investors the following:

There is no 15% buy tax on your purchase.

All presale members will receive an exclusive NFT.

We will airdrop bonus tokens throughout the launch of the project.

All investors who purchased tokens before the 7th of November also received a 50% bonus of HUH Tokens on top of their initial purchase. From Monday the 8th of November, buyers will enjoy a 25% bonus of HUH Tokens on top of their initial purchase too. So, as you can see there are a lot of benefits to getting in on a presale for a cryptocurrency. Both investors and developers can enjoy significant successes, so if you are hoping to participate in HUH Token’s pre-sale, you need to act fast.

Polkadot’s Pre-Sale Story

Polkadot was founded in 2016 and offered its first pre-sale in October 2017. The price was $0.29, with 2.24 million tokens offered. At the time of writing (08/11/21) the price of Polkadot is $53.121 per (DOT / USD).

Pre-sales are a powerful tool and opportunity for both investors and developers. If a pre-sale is well planned and well-executed this could lead to big profits. Currently HUH Token are getting the ball rolling with their pre-sale and they appear to be picking up impressive momentum. The pre-sale ends on the 6th of December, so now is the chance to be a part of a new and upcoming opportunity.

