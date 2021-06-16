The multi-stage DAO1 International Blockchain Hackathon commences on June 18, 2021.

June 16, 2021, Singapore: The community-led socio-economic blockchain infrastructure project DAO1 has finalized the dates for its first of many blockchain hackathons. The DAO1 International Blockchain Hackathon will be held in two stages from June 18, 2021 till July, 2, 2021, enabling participants to showcase their innovative projects to a wider community. Registrations for the event are open till June 18, 2021 23:59 UTC.

DAO1 is a community-led, Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO)- governed project that offers some of the best financial products as it embarks on a mission to promote universal access to specialized financial solutions to the masses.

The International Blockchain Hackathon and the upcoming DAO1 Incubator Program are part of DAO1’s initiative to promote innovation in the field of blockchain-based financial products.

The upcoming DAO1 International Hackathon will be held in two stages. Registrations for Stage 1 is now open till June 18, 2021 at hackathon.dao1.org.

How to Participate

Visit hackathon.dao1.org and click on the “Register” or “Sign up now” buttons to sign up and fill the accompanying form to register for the DAO1 International Blockchain Hackathon. Please provide brief details about your team and the innovative idea that you wish to turn into a reality. Once the applications are filled the jury members, which are seasoned blockchain developers and industry experts, will verify all the entries and shortlist the submissions that will proceed to Stage 2 of the Hackathon.

The shortlisted participants from Stage 1 will be announced on June 20, 2021 and the selected entries will proceed to Stage 2. They can continue working on their idea to create a proof of concept that needs to be submitted before the second stage of the hackathon kicks off on June 30, 2021. The jury will evaluate the final submissions and interact with the teams to understand the projects and the problems they are planning to solve. Following the evaluation of submissions by DAO1 Hackathon’s panel of judges the entries will be voted upon by the DAO1 community. Based on the decisions of the jury and the community, DAO1 will announce the winners of its first ever International Blockchain Hackathon.

Eligibility Criteria

To participate in the DAO1 International Blockchain Hackathon the participants should hold at least 1 DAO1 Token, which is available for purchase on major DEXs like Uniswap, QuickSwap and SafeSwap in addition to centralized exchanges such as BarterTrade.

The hackathon is not accepting entries from already established blockchain projects. Only fresh ideas and new projects can apply for the event.

Important Dates

Registrations for the DAO1 International Blockchain Hackathon will Close on June 18, 2021, followed by Stage 1 of the event where the candidates will be shortlisted for the next stage.

The shortlisted candidates for Stage 2 of the DAO1 International Hackathon will be announced on or before June 20, to be followed by the pre-hackathon (Stage 2) preparation. During the 2nd Stage participants will develop the Proof of Concept/MVP of their idea along with accompanying presentations and documentation for final submission before June 29, 2021.

Stage 2 of the hackathon is scheduled from June 30 till July 2, with exciting sessions from some of the top minds in the crypto industry, followed by the announcement of winners based on the jury evaluation and community voting.

Winners of the DAO1 International Hackathon will receive prizes from the 25000 USDT prize pool along with a guaranteed position in the upcoming DAO1 Incubation program where they can fulfil the transformation of their idea into a full-blown product.

Purchase DAO1

DAO1 can be purchased on DEXs Uniswap, QuickSwap, SafeSwap and centralized exchanges like BarterTrade and Bilaxy.

Hurry! register before June 18 to participate in the DAO1 International Blockchain Hackathon

About DAO1

DAO1 is an all-inclusive community-led socio economic blockchain architecture with tools like Decentralized Fund (DeF), Hybrid Advisory, Startup Funds, Incubator platform, and NFT Charity initiative that empower the community to pursue financial sovereignty under excellent governance from day-one.

