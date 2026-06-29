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TL;DR

Ripple former CTO David Schwartz addressed concerns about sandwich attacks on the XRP Ledger.

Schwartz said front-running risk is real but overstated.

The debate matters because DEX design, transaction ordering, and user protection are becoming bigger issues across crypto.

XRP Ledger Sandwich Attack Debate Returns

Ripple former CTO David Schwartz has addressed concerns that the XRP Ledger may expose users to sandwich attacks, saying the risk is real but overstated.

That is a careful position, and it is probably the right way to frame the issue. Front-running and sandwich attacks are not imaginary. They are a familiar problem across decentralized markets, especially when traders interact with liquidity pools and transaction ordering can be exploited. But the existence of a risk does not automatically mean every user is constantly exposed or that the network is broken.

For XRP Ledger users, the important point is that market-structure questions are becoming more serious. As more trading activity moves on-chain, the details of execution quality matter. Users care about whether they get fair fills, whether bots can exploit their trades, and whether network design makes abuse easier or harder.

What A Sandwich Attack Actually Means

A sandwich attack usually happens when a trader’s transaction is spotted before confirmation. An attacker places one transaction before it and another after it, profiting from the price movement created by the victim’s trade.

In plain English, the user gets squeezed. They may still complete the trade, but at a worse price than expected.

This is why the debate matters beyond XRP. It is about whether decentralized trading systems can protect users while still remaining open and permissionless. Every chain and DEX design makes trade-offs. Some prioritize speed. Some prioritize transparency. Some prioritize low fees. But when transactions are visible and markets are liquid enough, sophisticated actors will look for an edge.

Schwartz’s point that the risk is overstated suggests he does not see the issue as an existential flaw for XRPL. Still, acknowledging that the risk exists is important because it keeps the conversation grounded.

Why This Matters For XRP

For XRP, this is less about immediate price and more about network credibility.

If XRPL wants to support serious trading and settlement activity, users need confidence that execution is not easily gamed. That does not mean the network has to eliminate every possible attack vector. No public blockchain can promise that. But it does mean risks should be understood, mitigated, and explained clearly.

The fact that Schwartz is engaging with the issue is useful. Crypto networks often lose trust when developers dismiss user concerns too quickly. A better approach is to separate real risks from exaggerated claims and then discuss practical fixes.

For XRP holders, the takeaway is measured. The sandwich attack debate is not proof that XRPL is unsafe. It is a reminder that as on-chain markets mature, the quality of execution and protection against predatory trading will become part of the adoption story.

In other words, this is not just a technical argument. It is a user-trust issue.

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This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released by Beincrypto. at Beincrypto