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Market infrastructure provider Deutsche Börse has deepened its push into digital assets with a $200 million investment in crypto exchange Kraken.

Deutsche Börse Group Has Invested $200 Million In Kraken’s Parent Firm

According to a press release, Deutsche Börse Group has acquired a $200 million stake in Payward, the parent company behind crypto exchange Kraken. Founded back in 2011, Kraken is a US-headquartered digital asset platform that offers both spot and derivatives trading. The exchange first partnered up with Deutsche Börse Group back in December 2025. Now, it seems this investment will deepen the bridge between the two companies.

Deutsche Börse Group is one of the largest financial market infrastructure providers in the world. The aim behind its partnership with Kraken has been to bring institutional clients access to regulated digital asset services.

The company is making the investment in the crypto platform through the acquisition of shares in a secondary transaction, providing it with a 1.5% fully diluted stake in Payward.

The press release noted:

This investment highlights Deutsche Börse Group’s commitment to its digital asset strategy, which involves the development of a comprehensive, hybrid market infrastructure.

The transaction hasn’t yet gone through, with its completion hinging on customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Deutsche Börse Group expects to close it within Q2 2026.

The Deutsche Börse investment isn’t the only reason Kraken has been in news recently. As reported by Bitcoinist, the exchange is being extorted by a criminal group, according to Nick Percoco, the exchange’s chief security officer.

The group is threatening to release videos of Kraken’s internal systems with client data shown if their demands aren’t met. Percoco stressed, however, that the platform won’t negotiate with these bad actors.

“Kraken identified and shut down two instances of inappropriate access to limited client support data,” said the security chief. Across these incidents, about 2,000 client accounts were potentially viewed, corresponding to 0.02% of the exchange’s userbase. Of note, no user funds have been at risk.

“We are actively working with federal law enforcement across multiple jurisdictions to pursue all individuals involved and bring them to justice,” noted Percoco.

Bitcoin & The Wider Crypto Market Have Seen An Uplift In The Past Day

The crypto sector as a whole has enjoyed a rally during the last 24 hours, with many coins observing profits of more than 5%. Bitcoin has returned back to the $75,600 mark, as the below chart shows.

The trend in the price of the asset over the last five days | Source: BTCUSDT on TradingView

The run has followed a dip down to $70,500 on Monday. During this return of bullish momentum, Ethereum, the crypto second largest by market cap, has seen an even sharper surge than Bitcoin, climbing above $2,380 after a rally of 9%.

Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingView.com