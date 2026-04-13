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Strategy has continued its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation with another billion-dollar buy despite the BTC price trading below its cost basis.

Strategy Has Added 13,927 BTC To Its Treasury

As shared by Strategy co-founder and chairman Michael Saylor in a new X post, the treasury company has furthered its Bitcoin buying spree. The new acquisition involved a total of 13,927 BTC, bought for $1 billion or $71,902 per token.

This is a sizeable purchase and a step up from the company’s last two buys of 1,031 and 4,871 coins. Saylor hinted at the purchase being significant in his usual Sunday X post with the company’s Bitcoin portfolio tracker, this time using the caption “Think ₿igger.”

Following this acquisition, Strategy has witnessed its holdings cross the 780,000 BTC milestone. Also, its total investment is approaching the $60 billion mark, with its current value sitting at $59.02 billion.

According to the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Strategy made the new purchase between April 6th and 12th and funded it using sales of its STRC at-the-market (ATM) stock offering.

With 780,897 BTC in Strategy’s wallets, its holdings alone account for about 3.9% of the entire circulating supply of the cryptocurrency. This makes it by far the largest public holder of BTC.

The top 10 BTC treasury firms by holdings | Source: BitcoinTreasuries.net

Strategy has continued its Bitcoin accumulation despite the fact that the cryptocurrency’s spot price has been trading below the company’s cost basis of $75,577 since the crash at the start of February. At the current price, the firm’s massive holdings are about 6.3% underwater.

Interestingly, Strategy actually doesn’t need much of a return on its BTC investment to sustain its operations. As Saylor has explained in an X post, the company’s break-even BTC annual rate of return is just 2.05%. “If Bitcoin grows faster than that over time, we can cover our dividends indefinitely without issuing new $MSTR shares,” noted the chairman.

Strategy isn’t the only digital asset treasury firm that has maintained a consistent buying schedule despite the bearish shift in the wider sector. Bitmine, the largest Ethereum treasury company, has also been adding to its reserves week after week.

According to the latest Monday press release from Bitmine, it participated in accumulation of another 71,524 ETH over the past week. This happens to be the largest weekly addition to the firm’s holdings since December 2025 and continues a pattern of larger buys from the last few weeks. Thomas “Tom” Lee, the firm’s chairman, said:

Bitmine has maintained the increased pace of ETH buys in each of the past four weeks, as our base case ETH is in the final stages of the ‘mini-crypto winter.’

After the acquisition, Bitmine’s reserves have grown to 4,874,858 ETH, equivalent to 4.04% of the total Ethereum supply in circulation.

BTC Price

Bitcoin has pulled back from its weekend high as its price has dropped to the $71,100 level.

The trend in the price of the coin over the last five days | Source: BTCUSDT on TradingView

Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingView.com