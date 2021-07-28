Burger King Brazil has announced that customers can now purchase “dogpper” dog food using the Dogecoin (DOGE) cryptocurrency.

The fast-food chain has introduced a new product called Dogpper, a meat-flavored dog snack in the shape of a bone.

The name of the Dogpper is a spin on Burger King’s most popular product, “The Whopper”. The item is aimed at customers with canine pets who wish to share something with their pets when ordering from the restaurant-chain.

At select locations, the Brazilian version of Burger King has announced that customers can pay for these Dogppers using Dogecoin.

According to the company’s website, the service has been up since Monday. However, the firm advises customers to first check availability of delivery at their location.

Each of these dog snacks costs 3 DOGE. Though, Dogecoin payments aren’t the only method to buy these, of course. The Brazilian Real (RBL) will also work.

To buy Dogppers, users need to select the amount on the website, and fill up the registration form. Once done, the website will display Burger King Brazil’s DOGE address, which the customer has to send the Dogecoin on. The item can also be purchased on mobile apps like Uber Eats, Ifood, and 99 Food.

The food-chain giant also recommends that customers only order a maximum of 5 Dogppers due to availability reasons.

The Dogpper product itself isn’t new. The snack has already been available in Burger King restaurants in Argentina since 2019.

At the moment, it’s unknown whether Burger King will allow Dogecoin payments for other products on their menu. And if the company will also accept other cryptos in the future, and expand schemes like this to other franchises outside Brazil.

A portion of the proceeds from Dogpper will go to an animal protection NGO, according to BK Brazil. The product will only be available for a limited period of time.

Just a few days ago, Coinbase Commerce announced that users can now checkout using DOGE. Thus, Dogeoin has become the 7th crypto added to the service.

DOGE Price

At the time of writing, Dogecoin’s price floats around $0.203, up 6% in the last 7 days. Over the past month, the cryptocurrency has dropped 22% in value.

Here is a chart showing the trend in DOGE’s price over the last three months:

Dogecoin's price seems to be on an overall uptrend in the past week | Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView

After a continuous downwards trajectory since the crash in May, Dogecoin has finally seemed to pick up an upwards trend over the past few days.

