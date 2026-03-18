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The Solana meme coin season could be getting an early push from Dogwifhat (WIF) as an analyst outlines a potential recovery from prolonged downside pressure. Market technician John Carter has thrown his full weight behind WIF, laying out a technical case for a massive 750% price rally that could surpass what most traders are expecting from the dog-themed meme coin. The analyst’s forecast arrives as meme coins begin to climb again, signaling a return of momentum and renewed speculative interest in the cryptocurrency.

Analyst Maps Key Levels For A 750% WIF Rally

In an X post published on Monday, Carter points to a developing structure on Dogwifhat’s two-day chart that could position the WIF price for a potential 750% upside move from current levels. The chart reveals a clearly defined descending channel that stretches back to mid-2024, steering price action lower over the past several months.

Within this channel pattern, WIF has repeatedly formed lower highs and lower lows, underscoring former bearish trends and relentless selling pressure. However, recent price movement shows the meme coin testing the lower boundary of this channel, which currently sits at a critical support zone between $0.170 and $0.185.

Carter has stated that WIF’s behavior around this key support band hints at potential accumulation, which could be seen as strategic positioning by larger market players ahead of a perceived opportunity. Supporting this view, volume trends at the bottom of the chart indicate steady activity throughout WIF’s recent consolidation phase.

If the support zone between $0.170 and $0.185 holds, Carter forecasts a staged recovery for Dogwifhat through key levels within the descending channel. He marked the first upside target at $0.27, followed by $0.36 and $0.48. Should momentum continue, the analyst projects that WIF could push toward higher resistance zones at $0.70, $0.85, and $1.03.

The upper boundary of the channel near $1.35 also represents a major long-term resistance level. Based on the trajectory of his outlook, a full move from WIF’s current price levels around $0.188 to this final resistance could deliver a potential rally of roughly 750%. Carter has marked this top resistance level as a potential sell zone where holders can take profit.

Dogwifhat Sees Major Recovery With 15% Upside

The latest report from CoinMarketCap shows that the WIF price is rebounding from lower levels and now seems to be in a major recovery mode. Over the past seven days, Dogwifhat has surged by more than 15%, modestly outperforming the broader bear market.

This price increase has been largely attributed to improved sentiment toward higher-risk altcoins. The price rally also comes after months of downside pressure, with WIF recording a year-to-date decline of roughly 60%, according to CMC. Alongside Dogwifhat, other popular meme coins such as Shiba Inu and Dogecoin appear to be in a similar recovery phase, with DOGE and SHIB prices up by over 7%.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com