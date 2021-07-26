EarnBet represents the world’s first fully-decentralized casino, featuring a series of highly-entertaining and profitable games. The casino has a highly advantageous house edge, a generous welcome bonus, a profit-sharing philosophy, and provably fair wagers that are recorded on the blockchain network.

Overview of the Impressive Game Catalogue

To ensure an exciting and profitable gambling experience, EarnBet has contracted the services of professional game developers. Each title is well-optimized to guarantee an appealing fun factor. Here’s a brief overview of EarnBet’s main games:

Dice

Dice games were directly responsible for popularizing cryptocurrency casinos. EarnBet offers a fantastic dice gaming interface that promises great odds. Users can easily control their winning chances and potential pay-outs. Furthermore, the dice game is provably fair and has been audited for fairness by a blockchain professional. The starting house edge is 1.5%, yet it can be reduced all the way down to 0.5% by staking BET tokens. No other casino features a house edge this low.

Players can either bet on-the-go or rely on the automatic betting mechanism. Simply set up a few parameters and watch your luck!

Blackjack

Blackjack lovers will surely enjoy EarnBet’s game, as it’s easy to play and has favourable odds. It features the casino’s lowest house edge, which is why hundreds of users play the game on a daily basis.

Baccarat

Baccarat is yet another popular card game, offering a stylish and enjoyable gameplay interface. The gameplay is easy even for beginners, as the casino provides a thorough overview of the rules.

Crash

Crash is a next-gen title in which players bet against a time-based monetary multiplier. The key here is to cash out and stop the exponential curve before it crashes. This game offers unparalleled returns since the multiplier can increase considerably. As the multiplier increases, the curve is more likely to crash. As such, this is a game of risk and profit management.

To deal with potential connection issues, an automatic cashout can be set up. The game also offers an automated bet interface.

HILO

Last but not least, players can access HILO – a popular card game where you bet on whether the next card in the deck will be higher or lower than the one in-hand.



VIP Members Club

At EarnBet.io we like to give back to our VIP players in the most rewarding and unique ways.

A player gets a personal invitation to become a VIP Member, as soon as they reach a certain wagering threshold. Being part of EarnBet’s VIP Members Club grants you exclusive perks, such as exclusive VIP-Only giveaways, insights on next updates, priority support and priority voting rights on future updates. That is not everything just yet. As an EarnBet VIP Member, you will also receive CASH BACK every single week in any of our accepted cryptocurrencies directly deposited into your account! You will also be paired with your own personal VIP manager.

If you are a high roller, and would like to skip the queue, contact our VIP department at VIP@EarnBet.io

Welcome bonus and jackpot

New users are given a generous welcome bonus of $50 worth in BTC when making a deposit above $100.

EarnBet loves big wins! Players can try their luck at the jackpot bonus. To enter, simply tick the jackpot box when betting on any of the supported games. Each time you bet, a small commission will be taken and added to the jackpot pool. To win the bonus, you’ll have to roll ‘7777777’. At press time, the jackpot is estimated at over $291,000.

Supported Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

EarnBet supports cryptocurrencies exclusively. Users can deposit and withdraw over 13 different coins, including BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, LINK, BNB, XRP, WAX, EOS, TRX, USDT, USDC, and DAI.

There are no minimum transaction requirements, and EarnBet does not ask users to pay any additional deposit or withdrawal fees.

BET Tokens and Dividend Payments

BET tokens are attributed every time you place a wager. These tokens can then be staked to obtain dividend payouts. That’s right, EarnBet has a profit-sharing philosophy. The casino’s profits are distributed to players based on their number of staked BET tokens.

BET can also be staked to secure a lower house edge. The more you stake, the lower the house edge you’ll get. For instance, a level 10 staker can obtain a 1% deduction on all games except for blackjack, which already has an industry-low house edge.

Wrapping It Up

Based on these aspects, EarnBet is an excellent choice for gamblers worldwide. Customers can access great games, crypto-based payments, a generous welcome bonus, as well as a reduced house edge, and profitable dividend payouts. Don’t miss out and give it a try!