Love them or hate them, you cannot ignore them. Yes! We’re talking about non-fungible tokens or NFTs as they’re popularly known. The trend that started with the popular game CryptoKitties, spread like wildfire and now has the global financial markets scratching their heads. While some people swear by this trend others are still left wondering how a JPEG can be so valuable. But whatever the case, NFTs are here to stay and could potentially revolutionize art, music, fashion, gaming, and other creative fields.

NFTs provides a way for digital artists to showcase their work to the world, claim its proper ownership, and also create a living off of selling them. Apart from this, they open doors for celebrities and creators to connect with their fans like never before by giving them exclusive ownership to a piece of their work. And lastly, they make gaming much more valuable by facilitating the trading of in-game assets.

In this essence, we’ve had several NFT projects over the years with a myriad of collections that took NFT sales to over $2 billion this year. Now, to the list of Bored Apes and CryptoPunks joins Elite Doge Club, an interesting NFT project launching the largest collection of NFTs to date.

Winning Over the Doge Community

Just like NFTs, the word Doge also needs no introduction these days. Riding on the back of Elon Musk’s tweets, DogeCoin, the cryptocurrency that started off as a joke in 2013 took off this year. This gave rise to the entire meme coin trend that’s operating in full force within the crypto community. From Shiba Inu and Akita Inu to Baby Doge and DOGGY, there is absolutely no shortage of meme coins modeled around dogs. Elon Musk’s recent adoption of Floki pup prompted the creation of Floki Inu that gave a humungous return on investments to investors.

So, it is safe to say that Doge is the vibe in the crypto industry these days. Capitalizing on this trend, we now have Elite Doge Club a project with the most interesting collection of Doge NFTs that can sweep Doge lovers off their feet. Funded by MaxyMedia and founded by the marketing genius Max, Elite Doge Club will feature a collection of 100,000 NFTs that are affordable and accessible to everyone involved in the crypto space.

This collection of 100,000 unique NFTs largely consists of animated NFTs that feature rare traits of Doge’s close relatives and is created by the popular artist Julien. Julien is known for his work on hit TV shows like Game of Thrones and Stranger Things. The NFTs are scheduled to be minted on October 17th this year with a buy and sell price of 0.01 ETH, making them affordable and a good starting point for anyone looking to enter the NFT game.

Elite Doge Club is currently in the second phase of development with the NFT launch scheduled on October 17th this year. Progressing towards phase 3, the project aims to create an impact community and NFT Influencer Awards to recognize and reward every artist or creator who has made an impact on the NFT space. Apart from this, in 2023, Elite Doge Club will conduct a World NFT Conference that will bring together artists, influencers, and investors from across the globe to discuss and share ideas.

For the Elite Doge community, which you can join on Twitter and Discord, the project also has a plethora of giveaways, special mints, collaborations, and physical artwork planned for the future. In simple terms, Elite Doge Club is a fun NFT project that aims to bring more users into the decentralized NFT space with mesmerizing digital collectibles.

NFTs Onwards and Upwards

Whether or not people believe in their value today, new use-cases for NFTs emerge every single day with a promise of revolutionizing existing industries. If these use-cases are aptly implemented, NFTs can become the epicenter for the growing virtual economy. They can create new possibilities not just in media and entertainment but also in other industries like finance and real estate. This is why NFTs are on the radar of smart investors today and their value is only expected to go upwards from here.

In this context, projects like Elite Doge Club can propel the growth of the NFT space by creating affordable, and swoon-worthy digital collectibles for the crypto community.