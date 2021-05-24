【Overview】

Tokyo, Japan (May 24th, 2021) –TRiCERA (Location: Tokyo, CEO: Tai Iguchi), a global art marketplace has announced the development of a platform that enables purchase of NFT Art to enhance and support contemporary artists.

【Background】

Authenticity and authorship is becoming increasingly important as digital art and NFTs gain momentum. TRiCERA adds weight to the provenance of NFT art, and provides additional assurance to digital artists and collectors, working with creators to ensure the reliability of transactions. TRiCERA will address these issues in an escrow role to ensure the safety of transactions between NFT digital artists and users.

【Prominent NFT Functions】

The latest integration of NFT transaction system, enables real time transaction of NFT Art by cryptocurrency(Ethereum) In order to make transaction between Users and Artists smooth, platform integrated a linkage function with Ethereum Wallet and purchase functions which enables users to buy digital art created by 100 digital artists out of 2,400 artists in TRiCERA network. Also TRiCERA is now compatible with formats other than image data such as movie file format to enable diverse ways of digital art transaction.

＊This is DEMO screen

The latest information of TRiCERA:

https://www.tricera.net/

TRiCERA

Recent market volume of art market estimates 63 Billion USD, but there are only few artists who can live by only selling art. Also, there are obstacles for artists to sell art overseas due to its complexity in sales, promotions and logistic operation which leads artists to give up on challenging the overseas market.

In order to solve this social issue, TRiCERA challenges the world in which artists’ receives environment where best suit their career under the corporate vision “Creativity has No Boundaries” and runs global art marketplace “TRiCERA ART” where any artists in the world can display and sell their artworks.

Learn more at https://www.tricera.net/, and follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/TriceraInc), and Instagram(@tricerainc)

Company Profile

Company name: TRiCERA Inc.

CEO: Tai Iguchi

Head office: SDS Takanawa Building, 3-22-5 Takanawa, Minato-ku, Tokyo 108-0074, Japan

Date of establishment: November 2018

Capital (including capital reserve): 138 million yen

Business description:

Operation of TRiCERA ART, a global art marketplace

Website:https://www.tricera.net/

Public Relations:Soichiro Masuda

Mail: soichiro.masuda@tricera.co.jp