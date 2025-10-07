Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Ethereum (ETH) continues to strengthen its bullish trajectory, rising above $4,700 as expanding global liquidity and institutional demand fuel optimism for a breakout toward $5,000.

The world’s second-largest crypto asset is increasingly correlated with global M2 money supply growth, suggesting that macroeconomic liquidity injections are directly influencing crypto market performance.

Ethereum Mirrors Global Liquidity Growth

Recent analyses highlight Ethereum’s close relationship with global liquidity expansion, often measured by M2 money supply.

As major central banks ease financial conditions and inject liquidity into markets, risk assets, including cryptocurrencies, have seen inflows. Ethereum, in particular, appears to benefit from this macro trend, reflecting a rise in investor confidence and institutional participation.

Currently trading around $4,688, ETH has gained nearly 3% in the last 24 hours, showing resilience amid broader market volatility.

Analysts point out that Ethereum’s ongoing accumulation phase between $4,300 and $4,700 suggests a re-accumulation setup ahead of a possible breakout. A decisive move above the $4,750–$4,800 resistance range could trigger a rally toward the $5,000–$5,500 zone.

ETH's price trends to the upside on the daily chart. Source: ETHUSD on Tradingview

Institutional Confidence and Expanding Utility

Ethereum’s fundamentals have strengthened alongside regulatory and institutional milestones. Grayscale recently secured approval for the first U.S.-listed spot staking ETPs, giving institutional investors access to Ethereum’s staking rewards through regulated products.

Meanwhile, investment firm BitMine added $820 million worth of ETH to its treasury, a move analysts view as a major vote of confidence in Ethereum’s long-term potential.

Nasdaq-listed SharpLink Gaming also announced $900 million in unrealized gains from its Ethereum-based financial strategy, confirming the token’s growing role as a productive asset rather than mere speculation.

This wave of corporate and institutional participation reinforces Ethereum’s credibility as a yield-generating digital commodity, particularly as decentralized finance (DeFi) and Layer-2 ecosystems continue to expand.

Technical Outlook: Eyes on $5,000 and Beyond

Ethereum’s technical indicators support a bullish continuation, with the asset forming higher lows and holding above the 50-day moving average at $4,550.

Analysts note that a clean breakout above $4,800 could open the path toward $5,000, with extended Fibonacci projections hinting at a possible move toward $7,300–$8,000 if global liquidity continues rising.

However, traders remain cautious of mild overbought signals, as the RSI shows slight divergence. Short-term pullbacks toward $4,300–$4,050 would likely serve as re-accumulation zones before the next leg higher.

Overall, Ethereum’s alignment with liquidity expansion, combined with record institutional interest, positions it as one of Q4’s strongest contenders to break the $5,000 mark.

Cover image from ChatGPT, ETHUSD chart on Tradingview