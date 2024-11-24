The Mollars (MOLLARS) token, lost slightly over 80% of its value since hitting an all-time high earlier this year. However, this was after it increased over 300% in value from its token presale. Bathing in the ‘red’ for 2 months, it appears the token could be headed into a breakout, paralleling Bitcoin (BTC), with a +10% over the last 24 hours.

The $MOLLARS token is currently priced at $0.06242 .

This price can shift upwards quickly with a crypto whale investment, as it has a low total token supply of just 18-million tokens.

What was Mollars All-Time High?

The all-time high of Mollars (MOLLARS) was $1.103. This price was reached on listing day as the highly-anticipated project garnered the attention of most major crypto platforms; listing on 7 different crypto exchanges.

A Decentralized Crypto Exchange [DEX] is still expected to release from the Mollars brand. A test version of the project was released on the Mollars.CC domain before being deactivated; the project’s developers are still testing.

The Mollars DEX could help push the token’s floor price upwards indefinitely. If Mollars were to reach $1.102 all-time high again, it would be a 16X increase from today’s price of $0.06242. A $1000 investment would yield $16,654 to investors.

Watch for Crypto Twitter Signals

Crypto Twitter has yet to catch onto the Mollars hype train, which could also send the token into a hyper-bullish cycle . Tokens like Pepe (PEPE) and DogWifHat (WIF) have seen incredible exponential gains from the effects of ‘crypto twitter.’

Mollars is currently being traded on Bitmart, Uniswap, LBank, and more.

Like Bitcoin, Mollars has an extremely low token supply which is designed to keep the token’s price highly influenced by user holdings. Crypto whales made hundreds of thousands of dollars from the token after its launch on crypto exchanges — perhaps lightning is about to strike twice.

The recent listing of the token on Pump.fun indicates some investors may be interested in the future of this Ether-blockchain token.