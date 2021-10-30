A project launched just over a month ago has taken the world of crypto by storm. EverGrow Coin, a deflationary token designed to become scarcer over time, was released without the usual hype or paid celebrity promotions, and yet has grown organically to record levels over a very short time.

A mature team of developers, marketing experts, and finance professionals put together the revolutionary contract, which pays 8% of all transactions back to holders in a BUSD; a regulated, fiat-backed stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. Over the last few days, the project has flown past the 50,000 investors mark, $700 Million marketcap and is quickly approaching $10 million in rewards distributed amongst holders since launch. The team has created a dashboard where anyone can track the rewards paid by the contract, both for individual wallets, and the combined total. You can view this at https://app.evergrowcoin.com/dashboard.

The team behind EverGrow Coin recognised immediately the need for a project offering a viable passive income, with a market cap supported by real-world fundamentals. Sam Kelly, Chairman of EverGrow Coin said:

“We have seen too many projects which have launched and grown to eye-watering valuations based on pure hype. At EverGrow Coin we have taken a very different approach. Along with our industry-first rewards system, our roadmap includes the early introduction of real-world utilities, which will add true fundamental value for investors.”

Those utilities include the world’s first decentralized NFT lending platform. Built on BSC, the platform will allow NFT owners to readily borrow against their NFTs as collateral at fair interest rates without selling them. The team are also launching an NFT marketplace, play-to-earn games, and the world’s first crypto-integrated creators’ space, that many experts believe could rival OnlyFans.

With a current market cap around one-fifth of that of Safemoon and over fifty times smaller than Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, many analysts are identifying EverGrow Coin as THE value investment in the cryptoverse for 2021 and cite it as the Next Dogecoin.