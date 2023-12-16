Injective (INJ), a DeFi powerhouse, is one of the breakout stars in the crypto landscape this year. According to CoinGape, it is ready for a rally to $30. Another exciting piece of news is about Bonk (BONK), a Solana-based memecoin, climbing to third place among memecoins.

Amidst this excitement, Everlodge (ELDG) has emerged as a game-changer, standing at the intersection of real estate and blockchain. It aims to make the vacation rental market accessible to retail investors.

This post will cover these latest and intriguing developments. So, let’s begin.

Injective (INJ): $30 Soon?

Injective (INJ) is a blockchain built for finance. This year, it has seen an explosive surge, with year-to-date gains of more than 1,300%. With its momentum showing no sign of slowing down, it is one of the altcoins to watch.

According to CoinGape, it is ready for another bull run, which will see it reach $30—a new high. Per this Injective protocol news, a bullish breakout from the wounding pattern should shoot buying pressure up for a surge past $30.

The Injective price at the moment is slightly above $24. Given its strong upside potential, it is a token to bet on.

Bonk (BONK): Third-Biggest Memecoin

Bonk’s (BONK) rally might have come as a surprise to some, but not to Solana enthusiasts. It is the most popular memecoin on Solana and recently entered the top 100 cryptocurrencies. That isn’t all.

According to CoinMarketCap data, it is now the 90th token by market cap. This makes it the third most popular and biggest memecoin, surpassing Pepe (PEPE).

The price of Bonk is currently in decline, though. Nevertheless, given this latest Bonk news—being the third biggest memecoin—it is set to see an influx of investors. This will force a rally, making it a crypto to keep an eye out for.

Everlodge (ELDG): Creating Accessibility to the $82 Billion Vacation Rental Market

The global vacation rental market size was estimated at a whopping $82.63 in 2022, according to Grand View Research. It is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. Tapping into this market and reshaping it is none other than Everlodge (ELDG).

While the vacation rental market is one of the most lucrative, accessibility is limited. Entry requires millions of dollars, which the wealthiest can only afford. Remarkably, Everlodge, a groundbreaking project, intends to make this profitable industry accessible to most, if not all, investors.

We’re thrilled to announce that our website just got a makeover! 💻 Check out the fresh look and discover the NEW features we’ve added. It’s all about making your experience even better! Plus, remember that our Presale is still ON. Explore now: https://t.co/SIYWBylwQD#RWA pic.twitter.com/aTuT8x7z36 — Everlodge (@EverlodgeHQ) October 23, 2023



It aims to establish the first property marketplace that will allow users to fractionally invest in vacation homes and luxury villas. In a nutshell, it will disrupt the vacation home industry by introducing the world’s first co-ownership platform on the blockchain. That isn’t all; it will also integrate AI to provide the best property investment experience.

To make the vacation rental market accessible, it will employ NFT fractionalization. First, properties will be digitized on the marketplace and represented as NFTs. Next, they will be divided into bits, and with as little as $100, investors can co-own a vacation home in Hawaii. They will also retain all of the benefits of property ownership, including passive income through rentals and value appreciation.

Summary

Injective’s promising price outlook has generated significant excitement despite the current price dip. Additionally, Bonk recently marked a historic milestone, becoming the third-biggest memecoin. Meanwhile, Everlodge is set to make the vacation rental market accessible through NFT fractionalization.

This cryptocurrency ICO is currently in the eighth stage, and a token costs just $0.027. According to experts, it is one of the most compelling altcoins to buy, as its value will soar by 55x after launch.

Visit Everlodge