Student Coin is an educational-based token that emerged in early 2018. It was established for a student investor’s club called “Kapitalni,” operating at Kozminski University, Warsaw. When the team launched the first token called “ALK Student Coin,” they distributed them to club members and some of the students in 2019 and 2020.

A project that started for Warsaw university students is now supported by more than 500 universities worldwide. Also, the STC token facilitates academic tokenization, personal tokens finance, and start-up tokens for individuals and organizations. Interestingly, STC is an official partner of TEDxWarsaw.

Student Coin Price, Volume, and Exchanges

The STC live market capitalization at press time stands at $57,182,355, while the fully diluted market cap stands at $107,848,888. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is at $1,490,935, while the total token in circulation is 5.30B STC.

Right now, the Student Token is at the 448th position amongst all the existing crypto worldwide. Moreover, many of the top exchanges in the industry have added it to their growing list of digital assets. For example, you can buy STC at KuCoin, CoinTiger, Bitcoin.com Exchange, HitBTC, and Changelly PRO.

Roadmap:

The Student Token team mapped out a lot of goals to achieve from 2017 to 2023. A little digging will show that they have achieved many of the plans up to the earlier part of 2021. Some of the milestones which the team is currently pursuing includes:

Launching an exchange that will facilitate crypto transactions

Launching the first terminal beta

STC listing on major exchanges

Launching the first-ever user tokens at STC Wallet

Developing an STC-based DeFi token

Launching the test MVP for the exchange

Publishing an iOS and Android App for STC

Creating an STC-Based NFT token

Developing a corporate token

These are some of the upcoming developments that the STC team aims to complete to make the project a well-rounded and viable token in the industry.

STC Products

Some of the products of the Student Token project are:

· STC Wallet

Student Coin offers a secure and efficient wallet where users can store their purchased coins without hassle. The app allows you to buy and sell the coin easily. Also, the app facilitates seamless and profitable staking activities. The staking mechanism allows crypto users to engage in transaction validation for returns. For instance, staking on the STC wallet attracts 13% APY (Annual Percentage Yield). Moreover, using the wallet also qualifies you to vote on the future development of the Student Token.

· STC Terminal

The STC Terminal will enable both organizations and private developers to issue & manage DeFi tokens. This service will be free, and developers can integrate the STC ecosystem to enable access to both the STC exchange and wallet.

The first token on the Terminal is the SMT (Smart Marketing Token). The SMT team has already started an ICO from August 2, 2021, to October 31, 2021. They have raised up to $400 0000 with only 20% of the ICO completed.

But from the 3rd Quarter of 2021, STC users can start creating their tokens on the Terminal.

· STC Exchange

The STC Exchange to facilitate the trading and staking of the coins will be fully operational by the end of 2021.

· STC App

The STC App will become fully functional by November 2021. You can find the app on the APP Store under the finance category at number 64. The app already has more than 140,000 downloads.

Educational panel

STC also offers an educational panel where crypto experts educate users on crypto assets, blockchain, and how security works in the market.

STC Team

The CEO and Founder of Student Token is Wojciech Podobas. He is well-versed in the industry and has written two books about finance and cryptocurrency. The STC vice President is Piotr Barbachowski, an early crypto investor and currently the owner of Krypto Holding Ltd.

Other team members include Daniel Bihun, Student Coin CMO, a marketing specialist spreading STC voice around the globe. Bihun is also the CEO of SmartMarketingToken (SMT) .

There is also Hugo Dutka, CTO, who graduated MIM at the University of Warsaw, and previously worked at Facebook.com as a developer. Other team members include students from other universities and countries like Harvard University and NYU.

STC Advisory board

Members of the Advisory board include: