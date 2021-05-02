It’s time to meet the new kids on the block.

Needless to say, Dogecoin’s year has been amazing. We might be skeptical about the coin’s future potential, but Doge’s upward trajectory is undeniable. Year-to-date, It’s up 6708%. The crazy thing is, it’s not the best performance of 2021. Not by a long shot.

Check this chart out:

And let’s learn about them. Your due diligence and research start with these mini-profiles about the top 10 coins. There were fifteen on the chart, so the last five get a diploma and a consolation prize. Congratulations to NKN, WOO, ONE, XVS, and BEPRO. We are sure you’re all great, but the game is the game.

Let’s meet the winners:

10- FTM

Year-to-date growth: 3964%

Fantom is an open-source smart contract platform that’s fully compatible with Ethereum, but cheaper and faster. It doesn’t use Proof-Of-Work or Proof-Of-Stake, it uses the aBFT consensus protocol. It promises speed, security, and low fees.

The platform has a DeFi component built into it. You can use Fantom Finance for trading, lending and borrowing cryptocurrencies, participate in liquidity staking, and mint FTM coins. That’s the network’s native cryptocurrency, and it could grow a lot more if the platform attracts the right Dapps.

9.- PROM

Year-to-date growth: 4156%

PROM is Prometeus Network’s native coin. Their mission is to help you protect the data you generate. Prometeus gives you full control of your data, and it even helps you monetize it if you so choose. The network uses “public blockchain technologies to establish a decentralized and censorship-resistant framework.”

They have a sister product called Ignite. A decentralized microblogging platform that can’t be censored and is firewall-resistant. The service has no central governance, the community runs it.

Related Reading | How DeFi Is Expanding Beyond Ethereum in 2021

8.- WRX

Year-to-date growth: 4254%

WazirX is an Indian cryptocurrency exchange that’s backed by Binance. They use the WRX token for their internal operations. You can transfom your Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto dust to WRX and use it to pay trading fees.

In August, the exchange launched an automated market maker protocol or AMM. It’s probable that WazirX’s incursion into DeFi propelled the token’s stellar run.

7.- MATIC

Year-to-date growth: 5089%

The Matic network allows users to “create scalable DApps.” This company’s mission is to take DeFi’s user experience to new heights, to simplify “the interaction between users and the decentralized world.” They’re all-in with Ethereum and are “committed to helping it reach mass adoption.” Matic works with high-profile projects like Decentraland and MakerDao.

They are in the process of expanding their mission and changing their name to Polygon. Their new tagline is “Ethereum’s Internet of Blockchains.” The network’s native coin, MATIC, will keep on existing and breaking records with the same name.

6.- DENT

Year-to-date growth: 5927%

This project is totally different than the others on this list. Dent wireless created a marketplace for people to buy, sell, and share Mobile Data, instead of letting it expire. They’re “tokenizing the Mobile Data Industry.” Their platform runs over Ethereum. So far, Dent has 26 million users in 80 countries.

The public clearly sees this as a worthwhile project. They’re voting for it using money.

Doge price chart on Bingbon | Source: DOGE/USDT on TradingView.com

5.- DOGE

Year-to-date growth: 6708%

It started as the “Doge” meme. And look at it now, one of the biggest stories of the year. So much so that we don’t have to say anything about it. You already know.

4.- CAKE

Year-to-date growth: 6897%

PancakeSwap is basically UniSwap’s clone. A Decentralized Exchange or DEX built over the Binance Smart Chain, so the fees for every transaction are considerably lower than those in its Ethereum-based counterpart. PancakeSwap is one of the hottest projects of the year just on the strength of that.

The user earns CAKE by staking or by providing liquidity to the exchange. That CAKE is the fuel for all sort of things inside PancakeSwap’s ecosystem.

3.- VRA

Year-to-date growth: 8561%

Verasity exists since 2019, but it was only in 2021 that the company received a U.S. patent for its Proof-of-View. A blockchain-based solution that guarantees each view any video gets is genuine and verified. Their service works on any of the commonly-used video players. Users also get a wallet to store VRA and get it as a reward for watching certain videos. Content creators also get a better way to monetize their content.

Everybody wins. Especially this coin’s early investors.

Related Reading | ECOMI to List OMI Tokens with BitMax

2.- OMI

Year-to-date growth: 18102%

The OMI token is the medium of exchange of the VeVe platform. In there, you can buy and sell digital collectibles or NFTs. The service is built over the GoChain blockchain, so OMI is a GO20 token.

Soon, OMI will be listed on UniSwap. Expect tidal waves.

BAKE price chart on Binance | Source: BAKE/USDT on TradingView.com

1.- BAKE

Year-to-date growth: 35277%

Another clone of an Ethereum-based product that lives on the cheaper and faster Binance Smart Chain. BakerySwap is both an automated market maker or AMM and an NFT exchange. The users contribute liquidity to their liquidity pool and get compensated. In general, it offers great rewards that, of course, pays in its BAKE token.

And that token is the great winner of this year’s first half. Let’s see what happens in the second half.

Photo by Minh Pham on Unsplash - Charts: TradingView