24th August 2021, Douglas, Isle of Man—FUNToken.io has announced the launch of DPLAY.Casino as the first stand-alone casino to accept the FUNToken (FUN) and ONLY the FUNToken. As such, it’s completely anonymous, requiring only an Ethernet wallet that can accept your FUNTokens (you can use Metamask or Changelly if your wallet doesn’t support FUN yet). And you could win a trip to Vegas just for playing.

Adriaan Brink, FUNToken’s CEO says, “This is just the beginning for FUNToken utilization. Our partners operating DPLAY understand the importance of de-centralizing their games and making them provably fair. Watch this space for further announcements as we move FUNToken off the chain with a new layer two coin.”

From an online casino player’s perspective, DPLAY ticks all of the boxes.

There are four versions of Blackjack, four versions of Baccarat, four versions of Poker-style games, with Hold ‘em Poker the most like playing a real heads up game, and Classic Roulette, with one green zero spot, European style—better odds than the American zero/double zero wheel.

And some local favorites, such as Wheel of Fortune, Andar Bahar and Dragon Tiger.

For slots enthusiasts, prepare for a NEW experience. Your favourite Microgaming or Pragmatic Play games are NOT (yet, at least) on the site, but you’ll find some NEW favourites from the supplier OneTouch. Less well known than Playtech, but their slots games are of surprisingly high quality!

Neon2077 is an early favourite on the site, with a medium volatility and a good RTP of 96.29%. Cyberpunk-ish with a 1024 ways to win and a 4000x max win, easy to see why early adopters are opting for this game.

Wild Wild West 2120 is another futuristic, but steampunk rather than cyber style, that’s caught the eye of players. High volatility with about a 95% RTP and with 30 lines.

Looking for more ways to win? Flexing Dragons has 117,649 ways. This high volatility game with an RTP of 96.05% brings on cave-dwelling dragons for a max win of 10,000x+. That max win is the same as the unusual Loot or Boot game—hit the I button in the game for instructions on how to play across its five levels of difficulty. Looking for a LOW volatility game? Try Steam Vault, Tiki Terror or Golden Stripe.

All the OneTouch game look beautiful on the desktop but they are designed to be mobile-first, unlike most of the game suppliers. You can find out more about them at OneTouch.io.

Live dealers, for roulette and baccarat, are only a “sprint” away, according to DPLAY’s developers.

Every time you play, you’ll also be entered into a contest for a trip to Vegas. The winner will be drawn mid-September from tickets awarded with every FUNToken used. Full details on the site: DPLAY.Casino.

From a crypto-perspective, DPLAY.casino is the base for building the first properly decentralized casino. Posting-up and leaving your hard-earned tokens will be a thing of the past.

