Bitcoin Press Release: ZooRena is an exciting, interactive battle game in which users can make in-game wagers, utilize NFTs for gameplay, and win prizes.

6th August 2021, GENEVA, Switzerland — ZooKeeper is a gamified yield farming dApp built on Wanchain, which brings a totally new experience to its users. ZooRena expands on this by adding live battles, in-game events, wagering, and NFT boosting to massively increase community interaction.

What Is ZooRena?

ZooRena is a unique, interactive battle game in which two opposing clans from different ZooKeeper mascots will battle once a week. Participants choose which clan they would like to support, and add some extra strength to their chosen clan by attaching an NFT to boost their clan’s chances of winning. Additionally, in-game events will be made available to wager upon, with numerous possible outcomes.

ZooRena was created with the main purpose of entertaining ZooKeeper’s community by enabling interaction between the ZooKeeper dApp and the Telegram group channel. Applicants can discuss their favorite team, what NFT to apply for battle, their wagers, strategies, and more. ZooRena will add a new dimension to gamification, allowing further room for positive and constructive interaction within the community.

Enter The ZooRena

Upon entering the ZooRena, users are invited to select a side for the next battle, then proceed to pay a dynamic entry fee (1% of the current gold chest price). Clans all start with 100 points and as they battle, they will reduce their opponent’s total score. The clan that has the highest score after the contest concludes wins. Users from the winning clan will all receive a Silver chest to claim, as well as 3 chances (lottery tickets) to win the accumulated Jackpot.

Boosting Clan Power

After paying the entry fee users can add ‘Power Weight’ to their clan by attaching an NFT (Max 1 NFT per user). Attaching an NFT to a clan could be the key to success as it boosts chances to stand victorious at the end of the battle. NFTs being used for farming pools or other similar uses will not be eligible for boosting. All NFTs used for boost will be locked for the duration of the fight and can only be withdrawn once the fight is finished.

What About Wagers?

Every contest will have 9 types of wager events and each can have several different outcomes, however only a single outcome will apply. Users can view all possible results and place a wager by selecting the one they think will occur. Wagers can only be placed before the event starts; they cannot be placed during the battle. The cost (in $ZOO) to take part is dynamic and will vary depending on the probability of a prize being issued combined with the current market price of a gold or silver chest.

Users will have the option to choose either a silver or a gold chest for each wager with rewards corresponding to the type of chest chosen. Chests won can be manually claimed afterwards. The user’s selected clan does not need to be victorious to successfully win a wager, as the outcome of a wager is completely random. 50% of the wagers placed will be burned, and the remaining 50% is added to the Jackpot.

The Lottery

Lottery tickets will be distributed to users who join a clan, and also when taking part in wager events. Users get 3 Lottery tickets when they pay the entry fee. Winning specific wager events can earn users extra tickets; the amount depends on what chest they choose for the wager. The number of tickets received is displayed next to each wager; Gold Chest wagers will offer approximately 10x more lottery tickets than Silver Chest ones.

3 winning Lottery tickets from the victorious clan will be randomly selected after the battle ends (this can occur up to several hours after the conclusion of a match). The jackpot will be distributed evenly among these winning tickets. The winning Lottery tickets will appear glowing in the corresponding section.

The Jackpot is made up of 50% of $ZOO used in wagers and 50% of $ZOO used to participate in the event. Lottery tickets can not be carried over into other events nor can they be traded or sent to another address.

The ZooPorter

The ZooPorter is ZooKeeper’s pixelated Parrot that will commentate throughout the event and report on the action in real-time. The ZooPorter will announce the results of both fight and wager events. The ZooPorter will also comment on the official Telegram channel pre-fight to provide extra information and also announce the lottery ticket winners.

Interested parties can stay up to date on all Zoorena news and announcements via the ZooKeeper Twitter account.

ZooKeeper Socials

Medium | Docs | Telegram | Twitter

